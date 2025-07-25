  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Warframe: All Baro Void Surplus offerings

Warframe: All Baro Void Surplus offerings

By Sambit Pal
Modified Jul 25, 2025 14:55 GMT
warframe void surplus
Void Surplus is something you should fish for whenever possible (Image via Digital Extremes)

Void Surplus is a new free lootbox introduced to Warframe in Update 39 (Isleweaver). This can be accessed by all players by visiting Baro Ki'teer, who appears in a public Relay every alternating week. This is the closest approximation of a proper Gacha-like mechanic in Warframe, because Void Surplus comes with an exclusive cosmetic which gets likelier to drop the longer you go without getting it.

Ad

In this guide, we'll go over all of the possible drops from Baro's Void Surplus in Warframe, and what they do.

How to get Void Surplus drops in Warframe

Anyone can nab it (Image via Digital Extremes)
Anyone can nab it (Image via Digital Extremes)

As mentioned earlier, Void Surplus is only available once every Baro visit. To check when Baro is coming next, go to any Relay and find one of Baro's Ducat conversion Kiosks - which will give you a countdown to the next known rotation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Void Surplus can be rolled only once per Baro visit, and that includes the exclusive Baro instance for those who purchase TennoCon Digital Pack.

You don't need to buy any Baro items to open a Void Surplus. Once Baro is available (he always mails you when he's set up shop if you're in-game), go to the specified Relay, fast travel to Baro via the radial menu, and then click on the Void Surplus tab to the right. You only need 50,000 Credits to open it every weekend when it's available.

Ad

Check out what's available on the actual Baro Ki'teer inventory this week here.

Everything you can get from Baro Void Surplus in Warframe

The exclusive Signa will drop on top of your usual draw (Image via Digital Extremes)
The exclusive Signa will drop on top of your usual draw (Image via Digital Extremes)

Void Surplus can give you only one drop from its pool every week (plus the exclusive Signa if you get lucky). Here's your chance for each drop:

Ad
  • 2 Built Forma: 10.00%
  • 10 Aya: 10.00%
  • 1 Orokin Catalyst Blueprint: 8.00%
  • 1 Orokin Reactor Blueprint: 8.00%
  • 1 Exilus Warframe Adapter: 8.00%
  • 1 Exilus Weapon Adapter: 8.00%
  • 24-Hour Credit Booster: 7.00%
  • 24-Hour Resource Booster: 7.00%
  • 24-Hour Resource Drop Chance Booster: 7.00%.
  • 24-Hour Affinity Booster: 7.00%
  • 24-Hour Mod Drop Chance Booster: 7.00%
  • 10 Universal Medallions: 4.00%
  • 1 Built Omni Forma: 2.50%
  • 1,000 Ducats: 2.00%
  • 15,000 Endo: 2.00%
  • 35,000 Kuva: 2.00%
  • 1 Legendary Core: 0.50%

On top of these, the exclusive bonus reward you can get only from this lootbox is the Ki'Teer Nobilis Signa. This item has a 5% chance to drop when you first open a Void Surplus, but every time you don't get it, the chance increases by 4% for the next Void Surplus attempt. In other words, the Signa is a guaranteed drop on your 25th Void Surplus attempt if you haven't already got it by that point.

Ad

On the whole, a lot of the offerings are not all that special if you've been playing the game for a long time. That said, you have a pretty high chance of getting 2x Built Forma or 10x Aya, which are very high value for common drops.

Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications