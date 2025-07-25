Warframe: All Baro Void Surplus offerings

Void Surplus is a new free lootbox introduced to Warframe in Update 39 (Isleweaver). This can be accessed by all players by visiting Baro Ki'teer, who appears in a public Relay every alternating week. This is the closest approximation of a proper Gacha-like mechanic in Warframe, because Void Surplus comes with an exclusive cosmetic which gets likelier to drop the longer you go without getting it.

Ad

In this guide, we'll go over all of the possible drops from Baro's Void Surplus in Warframe, and what they do.

How to get Void Surplus drops in Warframe

Anyone can nab it (Image via Digital Extremes)

As mentioned earlier, Void Surplus is only available once every Baro visit. To check when Baro is coming next, go to any Relay and find one of Baro's Ducat conversion Kiosks - which will give you a countdown to the next known rotation.

Ad

Trending

Void Surplus can be rolled only once per Baro visit, and that includes the exclusive Baro instance for those who purchase TennoCon Digital Pack.

You don't need to buy any Baro items to open a Void Surplus. Once Baro is available (he always mails you when he's set up shop if you're in-game), go to the specified Relay, fast travel to Baro via the radial menu, and then click on the Void Surplus tab to the right. You only need 50,000 Credits to open it every weekend when it's available.

Ad

Check out what's available on the actual Baro Ki'teer inventory this week here.

Everything you can get from Baro Void Surplus in Warframe

The exclusive Signa will drop on top of your usual draw (Image via Digital Extremes)

Void Surplus can give you only one drop from its pool every week (plus the exclusive Signa if you get lucky). Here's your chance for each drop:

Ad

2 Built Forma: 10.00%

10 Aya: 10.00%

1 Orokin Catalyst Blueprint: 8.00%

1 Orokin Reactor Blueprint: 8.00%

1 Exilus Warframe Adapter: 8.00%

1 Exilus Weapon Adapter: 8.00%

24-Hour Credit Booster: 7.00%

24-Hour Resource Booster: 7.00%

24-Hour Resource Drop Chance Booster: 7.00%.

24-Hour Affinity Booster: 7.00%

24-Hour Mod Drop Chance Booster: 7.00%

10 Universal Medallions: 4.00%

1 Built Omni Forma: 2.50%

1,000 Ducats: 2.00%

15,000 Endo: 2.00%

35,000 Kuva: 2.00%

1 Legendary Core: 0.50%

On top of these, the exclusive bonus reward you can get only from this lootbox is the Ki'Teer Nobilis Signa. This item has a 5% chance to drop when you first open a Void Surplus, but every time you don't get it, the chance increases by 4% for the next Void Surplus attempt. In other words, the Signa is a guaranteed drop on your 25th Void Surplus attempt if you haven't already got it by that point.

Ad

On the whole, a lot of the offerings are not all that special if you've been playing the game for a long time. That said, you have a pretty high chance of getting 2x Built Forma or 10x Aya, which are very high value for common drops.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More