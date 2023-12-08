Warframe Whispers in the Walls announced at The Game Awards 2023, release date and more

Digital Extremes, the publisher of Warframe, has revealed the upcoming game update, Whispers in the Walls, during The Game Awards 2023. Set to launch in December 2023, this update will introduce new challenging quests, formidable adversaries, and new in-game regions for exploration. It will also incorporate Cross Platform Save functionality, introduce new factions, and unveil a fresh hub called The Sanctum.

In short, the next new update aims to offer an exhilarating array of gameplay modes, promising players an outstanding multiplayer action gaming experience. This article aims to provide insights into the enhancements and additions that players can anticipate in the Whispers in the Walls.

Warframe's upcoming update, titled Whispers in the Walls, is scheduled to release on December 13. This latest update will introduce exciting new game modes, including Alchemy, Assassination, and Netracells.

In Alchemy, your main objective is to fill the Crucibles with the right combination of elemental energy. Additionally, you must defend the Crucibles from incoming enemies, ensuring that you preserve as many Crucibles as possible.

Assassination mode presents a challenge to hunt and eliminate the Fragmented boss. However, your progress will be hindered by swarms of enemies, requiring you to take down each one strategically.

In Netracells, the task is to locate Void-touched Netracells within Albrecht's Laboratory to uncover hidden knowledge. To gain access to the Laboratory, players must equip the appropriate Keyglyph.

In addition to introducing fresh game modes, the upcoming Whispers in the Walls update will bring forth new weaponry like the Qorvex. This weapon is designed by Albrecht Entrati, and it specializes in crowd control through the utilization of collapsing wall traps and fusion reactor pillars.

Crafted as a defense against formidable adversaries, this weapon boasts a distinctive design that aids players in surmounting in-game challenges effortlessly.

GRIMOIRE is a book unveiling the secrets of the Kalymos Sequence.

Furthermore, the update will unveil the GRIMOIRE, a book revealing the secrets of the Kalymos Sequence. Beyond its literary role, the GRIMOIRE marks the debut of a novel weapon category known as the Tome.

Upon the launch of the Whispers in the Walls, players can transfer their Warframe progress seamlessly across various platforms by establishing a Cross-Platform Save Account.

Details regarding the Cross-Platform Save Account can be found on the official Warframe Whispers in the Walls website. Additionally, players can designate an existing PC profile as their Cross-Platform Save Account, as mentioned on the website.