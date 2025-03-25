Warhammer 40k Darktide: Mortis Trials mode, explained

Warhammer 40k Darktide’s Mortis Trials are a great way to shake things up for gamers looking for something new in the vast, grim darkness of the far future. This new game mode comes today, March 25, 2025, as a result of the game’s latest update. For players who miss Horde Survival modes from games like Gears of War or simply are craving a bit of roguelike fun, Mortis Trials are going to deliver exactly that to all Rejects teaming up in Darktide.

Ad

Alongside an update to the Havoc mode, Warhammer 40k Darktide adds this exciting new Mortis Trials mode. Created by the Psyker Sefoni, players will go through intense gauntlets of enemies, but they don’t have to go alone, and Sefoni’s not entirely heartless about the situation. Here’s what you need to know.

Mortis Trials in Warhammer 40k Darktide adds a roguelike element to gameplay

Mortis Trials will unlock in Warhammer 40k Darktide once players have reached Trust Level 13. The gameplay in the Mortis Trials will feel far different from anything players normally experience in the game — it’s far more chaotic and unpredictable. No two trials should be the same, and only the most dedicated will come out on top.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Players will progress through challenging waves of enemies via Sefoni’s Reverie on the Mourningstar. These battles take place in the Theatres of Mortification, and the Mourningstar’s resident Psyker, Sefoni, controls everything that the Rejects (players) will face in these trials.

Each of the trials will offer 12 waves of a variety of heretics to destroy. The waves are then broken down into groups of three, with a final set of truly challenging heretics conjured by Sefoni. There will be a variety of difficulty levels to pick from as well, and then, once that’s been done, players will head into the central theatre area.

Ad

Sefoni will give Mortis Trials players in Warhammer 40k Darktide at least some manner of buff, known as an Indulgence. The Indulgences have a variety of focuses, meaning they will be useful in different situations. Players will need to coordinate these if they want to succeed.

If you're looking for a real challenge, the Mortis Trials are for you (Image via Fatshark Games)

Depending on what Indulgence you pick, you will receive another buff for the second wave. This isn’t just pure slaughter and chaos, though — every third wave, players will need to move around in the arena and complete specific tasks/challenges — so every 3rd, 6th, and 9th wave.

Ad

Success will grant Rejects ammunition and supplies, as well as a better, stronger buff. Thankfully, these buffs stack. You will keep getting buffs with each successful objective wave. Since things no doubt get more difficult, it will be important to use these buffs to succeed.

The last three waves are the strongest, not to mention the largest. This is to offer a challenge but also let players truly feel powerful as they bask in all the various buffs they’ve picked up in the Warhammer 40k Darktide Mortis Trials.

Ad

Comment byu/BJH2001 from discussion inDarkTide Expand Post

Ad

After the Mortis Trials end, keen players might pick up some insight about the various crew members of the Mourningtide. That means fans of both lore and challenge will have something great to uncover as they keep plunging into this challenging mode.

As far as rewards go, players will receive useful materials and XP, such as they would any regular mission in the game. This was confirmed on Reddit by FatsharkStrawHat, one of the Community Managers.

Ad

Check out our other Warhammer 40k Darktide guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback