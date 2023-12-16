Wayfinder Eventide event details: End date, rewards, and more

Wayfinder is a character-based online action RPG developed by Airship Syndicate. As an early access title, it's constantly introducing patches with new content and events, such as Eventide. The game is currently available for purchase with a Base Founder's Pack on Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Digital Extremes announced the cessation of Wayfinder's publishing on November 9, 2023. This prompted Airship Syndicate to transition to self-publishing the game, causing significant worry among fans regarding its future.

However, the V0.2 Eventide patch, with its accompanying event, added many new game modes, quests, and rewards, reassuring players about the ongoing development of this early-access title.

Let's look at the Eventide event details and its rewards in Wayfinder.

Wayfinder Eventide event end date and other details

The Eventide is the winter festival event in Wayfinder that started on December 15, 2023. It will be available for the remainder of the month and the first few weeks of the New Year, ending on January 12, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

In this winter festival event, you can participate in countless holiday quests and various kinds of challenges to obtain special rewards.

Here are the different types of challenges in this event:

Plunderfool: You can procure frozen lures from around the Highlands and use them to summon the Plunderfool boss. Defeating it with your friends can earn you some enticing loot.

You can procure frozen lures from around the Highlands and use them to summon the Plunderfool boss. Defeating it with your friends can earn you some enticing loot. Eventide Vale: This is the latest expedition you can enter by utilizing the loot obtained from completing the Plunderfool event. Many more events, enemies, and surprises await the players in the Eventide Vale, along with precious materials that can be used in the next part of this challenge series.

This is the latest expedition you can enter by utilizing the loot obtained from completing the Plunderfool event. Many more events, enemies, and surprises await the players in the Eventide Vale, along with precious materials that can be used in the next part of this challenge series. Winter Queen: You can use the material that you acquire from the Eventide Vale to battle the fearsome Winter Queen. It's a challenging encounter well-suited for the climax of this series of challenges.

Wayfinder Eventide event rewards

Completing the plethora of quests and challenges can earn you the new Revel Rubies currency. This currency can be spent at Raelle the haberdasher to acquire the following items:

Cosmetics

Housing Items

Gloomstone

Frostspawn Hatchling Pet

You can also earn other rewards through rare drops from the previously mentioned series of challenges, such as the following:

Limited-time Holiday Imbuements

Evetide-themed Echoes

Snowy Skylight and Highlands

New Eventide Music

Note that the specifics of the cosmetics, housing items, and other less notable rewards are currently unknown, leaving it up to the players to discover them as they participate in the winter festival event.

The Eventide event in Wayfinder is part of the V0.2 patch of the same name. The update introduces an additional new gameplay system called the Awakening, which can be used to enhance the stats of your character.