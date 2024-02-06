Wayfinder patch 0.2.4.0 official notes: performance improvements, crafting changes, and more

Wayfinder patch 0.2.4.0 is slated to go live soon, bringing a host of bug fixes, changes, and systemic improvements. Like the mainline update 0.2, this upcoming patch doesn't add new content and polishes the game's existing frameworks instead.

Specifically, patch 0.2.4.0 will introduce a facelift for the Character Menu and map UI, as well as the ability to craft multiple copies of critical items like Gloomstones.

Airship Syndicate hasn't announced a specific date for the release of Wayfinder patch 0.2.4.0 yet. PC players may get it by early February, while PlayStation players may need to wait a little longer.

Wayfinder patch 0.2.4.0 official notes: Major changes

General changes

You can now craft multiple Gloomstones and Imbuements at once.

The Pause menu now displays the correct scaled power level.

Store Bundle thumbnails will no longer show only one item on the featured page.

Added a Fast Travel flyout menu, which is a list of unlocked Signal Fires to choose from. This can be accessed from any zone map.

The Character Menu now has a new visual presentation, including detailed tooltips for Character Stats.

Mutators: Added an invulnerability applied to the player only during full dialogue takeovers.

Performance

Shaders are now pre-loaded when the game starts.

Continued performance improvements to both Skylight and The Highlands.

Various improvements to how the inventory loads and replicates across servers.

The character menu has been reworked, resulting in improved performance through menus.

The game will now default to Medium settings on the first launch (this will not affect current users but only users starting the game for the first time).

Echoes

Grand Deceiver Maras Echo will now only trigger if an enemy is close enough to be pulled into the vortex.

Ryv’n Echo can now be charged during its cooldown, allowing you to instantly unleash the damage proc once the cooldown is over.

Added Power Ratings for Abominus and Plunderfool Echoes.

Beastmaster Echo: Vulture Chill AoE DoT buffed by 150%, Bear Slam Damage and Break Damage increased by 150%.

World

Reaver Woods Lost Zones now have bespoke encounters.

Shrouded Woods will have a lot more beast encounters.

The Bone Orchard will feature more Reavers.

The Hollow Heart will feature more Hollow Ones.

Willow Witch - Crow Storm speed reduced.

Willow Witch - Crow Storm damage reduced by half per tick.

Heart Ripper should now spawn with the correct amount of HP.

Snowlings will no longer default into fleeing behavior.

Increased the level of the Ice Lancers in the Highlands to 20.

Added an additional loot island to the hidden Heroic mode of Gloom Tears in the Highlands.

Progression

Accessory drop rates from all large chests in Wayfinder increased from 1 in 6 to 1 in 3.

Epic Accessory drops from Bosses have been increased.

The chance that an accessory will be rare has been reduced from 91.5% to 60%.

The chance that an accessory will be epic has been increased from 8.5% to 40%.

Mutated Accessories should now drop at the content level.

Consumables have been added to the chest loot table.

Added the Metal Bell trinket to the Helper Coin shop.

Wayfinders patch 0.2.4.0 official notes: Equipment & Weapon changes

The Hellswarm's active ability got buffed again (Image via Airship Syndicate)

The Wayfinder developers have introduced a new system for soft targeting, which will increase responsiveness to the direction the player is inputting.

This should reduce cases where nearby but off-target enemies are selected over enemies that are on-target but further away.

Weapon balance changes and fixes

The healing effect from Bloodsong's ability, Wheel of Pain, now scales with both Weapon Power and Ability Power, in line with other weapon ability effects.

Fixed an issue that caused Grim Harvest's ability Bone Geyser to scale entirely with Ability Power. It now scales evenly with both Ability Power and Weapon Power, bringing it in line with other weapon abilities.

Fixed a bug with Umbros where the Resilience and Weapon Power budgets were swapped.

Bloodsong's ability, Wheel of Pain, now causes guard-broken enemies to stagger on hit.

Tooth and Claw's ability, Shredder Toss, should no longer fail to find valid targets.

Tooth and Claw's ability, Shredder Toss, should no longer bounce off Silo's clones.

Art of War passive changes

Art of War passive now stacks properly on Warmaster Wayfinders, regardless of the weapon type you are using.

Abilities that consume all momentum give one, two, or three stacks of Art of War, depending on ability level.

Abilities that combo (like Gladiator Slice) will give one stack of Art of War per execution, totaling three stacks for a full combo.

Wheel of Pain is special in that it drains Momentum over time, but there are two points during the drain that will trigger additional Art of War procs. If Wheel of Pain is held for its full duration, it generates a total of three stacks.

For Bullet Storm and Volcano, they should now generate one/two/three stacks based on the charges used.

For Dual Striker abilities, they now trigger three stacks of Art of War.

Hellswarm - Volcano changes

Hellswarm’s ability Volcano has been improved again.

First off, we’ve swapped the budgets for Resilience and Weapon Power, so Hellswarm will now have much more Weapon Power than before.

Now fires exactly five meteors per Locked and Loaded charge.

Meteor damage increased by 20%.

Meteor blast radius increased by 10%.

Meteor drop rate increased by 150%.

Meteor landing area reduced by ~50%. (Meteors should now land in a more tightly-packed area.)

