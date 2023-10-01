Wayfinder Tempest guide: how to farm, build, and more

Tempest is considered to be the biggest meta weapon in Wayfinder Early Access. As the in-game description states, its 'origins are a mystery, but its power is undeniable'. Being one of the only two shotguns available in the first season of Gloom Break, Tempest's superiority is comparable only to Arclight, the other weapon in its league. Although Arclight excels at picking enemies off from a distance, Tempest rewards you with much higher damage at the cost of range.

Tempest's most significant merit is its special ability, Bullet Storm. It allows you to hold up to three Locked and Loaded charges and let loose a barrage of pellets upon pulling the trigger (Q for default keybind on PC). In Wayfinder Early Access, Bullet Storm is easily the highest amount of achievable burst DPS outside of ability usage.

Wayfinder Tempest crafting guide: what ingredients do you need?

Arsenal can be found at Market Row in Skylight (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Unlike Ransom, Tempest cannot be purchased outright as it is not any Wayfinder's signature weapon. You either have to buy it for 750 Runesilver or craft it yourself.

You can craft all of its individual parts by visiting Arsenal in Skylight and selecting 'Weapon Crafting'. Similar to Warframe, weapons in Wayfinder have to be built out of three components:

Tempest Form

Tempest Shell

Tempest Spirit

To summon it from the Gloom, you also need Tempest Essence, which drops from the Trial of The Lingering Light. Overall, you need the following resources to craft the full set:

120x Silver Spectra

60x Molten Spectra

46x Bloodtouched Spectra

6x Gem of Avarice

6x Remnant Nexus

3x Ichor Pearl

3x Halcyon Orb

16,000x Gold

Wayfinder Tempest Recommended echoes and affinity

Archon Commander's Echo gives Tempest some ability to handle crowds better (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Tempest provides the following stats for each affinity column:

Instinct (Gold): Crit Power, Crit Rating

Discipline (Green): Max Health, Physical Defense

Focus (Purple): Weapon Power, Ability Power

It is best to pump points into Focus first, as it increases damage directly. At rank 10 Focus Affinity, a level 30 Tempest provides 1284 damage and 689 Ability Power. You can alternately put points into Instinct first if you are playing a crit-heavy character like Niss, since at level 30, you can get these bonuses to nearly 1000 points each.

Tempest comes with two Attack slots, a Balance slot, and a Rush slot for echoes. For the best results, you should slot in:

2x Bloodletter Echo (Weapon Power, Break Power),

Hollow Horror Echo (Resilience, Weapon Power),

Commander Creed Echo for Rush ability

Which Wayfinder works best with Tempest?

Venomess can be crafted by picking up her parts from the Reward Tower (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Tempest's biggest synergy is with the Venomess Wayfinder. Her character passive, Master of Venoms, applies a damage-over-time effect on each hit. 5 of these Venom stacks on the same target create a Poison Cloud for even higher damage. With Tempest, each pellet can individually proc its own Venom stack, enabling you to create instant Poison Cloud.