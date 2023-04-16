"We take these breaches extremely seriously": Destiny 2 developers issue statement after content creator allegedly breaks NDA

Bungie opened up and issued a statement after several Destiny 2 Season 21 leaks were spotted online. Unlike regular leaks, the ones in question were images of slides that were shown during summits.
The developers have accused a prominent streamer of leaking the images, which the streamer has refuted publicly and privately. Bungie also took to Twitter to issue a statement about the same, and members of the community weighed in on the matter as well.
Destiny 2 developers talk about reinforcing policies and NDAs around internal meetings
Bungie involves a lot of streamers and content creators whenever they're planning out new content with Destiny 2. This is done to get a different perspective on the content that's been planned and how players are likely to perceive the content once it goes live in the game. Individuals who participate in these summits are also made to sign NDAs so that information isn't revealed to the public before launch.
Although Bungie won't be initiating any legal action against the individual accused of leaking the files, they've allegedly been banned from the game. Other players and prominent content creators have also weighed in on the matter, with many terming the situation "unfortunate."
Some have also criticized the studio for not having enough measures in place. It's believed that these summits are conducted online, and the developers possess the means to prevent leaks such as these. Not only that, but some have also asked the developers to initiate a legal process for breaking the NDA.
Others have mentioned that it's a privilege to attend such events. The fact that some individuals receive the opportunity and then throw it away like this hurts everyone in the process.
The future of these summits is currently unknown. While Bungie might not cancel these events altogether, one can expect the company to be highly stringent with how these events are conducted.
Leaks have always been an issue for live service titles like Destiny 2. However, this is probably the first time such a leak has come to light. Leaks that float around the internet are typically found within the game files. This information is datamined and is collected from within the game files that have already been downloaded onto the system but are encrypted until a specific launch date.
Bungie's stance on this matter confirms that the information pertaining to Destiny 2 Season 21 is true. The incident has also raised questions about dataminers and Bungie's stance on them.
The debate between leaks being either detrimental or beneficial to a live service game continues to rage on social media, and repercussions from this incident might go a long way in addressing some of the significant concerns raised through that debate.