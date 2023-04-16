"We take these breaches extremely seriously": Destiny 2 developers issue statement after content creator allegedly breaks NDA

Bungie opened up and issued a statement after several Destiny 2 Season 21 leaks were spotted online. Unlike regular leaks, the ones in question were images of slides that were shown during summits.

The developers have accused a prominent streamer of leaking the images, which the streamer has refuted publicly and privately. Bungie also took to Twitter to issue a statement about the same, and members of the community weighed in on the matter as well.

Destiny 2 developers talk about reinforcing policies and NDAs around internal meetings

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Community interaction and engagement is central to Bungie and our games. For years, we've invited creators and other members of the community to confidential summits to provide feedback on the future of Destiny. This is a beloved part of the process, but relies heavily on trust.

Bungie involves a lot of streamers and content creators whenever they're planning out new content with Destiny 2. This is done to get a different perspective on the content that's been planned and how players are likely to perceive the content once it goes live in the game. Individuals who participate in these summits are also made to sign NDAs so that information isn't revealed to the public before launch.

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Breaches of this trust could result in our inability to hold more summits. We take these breaches extremely seriously and are taking actions to reinforce our policies with those invited to these internal meetings.

Although Bungie won't be initiating any legal action against the individual accused of leaking the files, they've allegedly been banned from the game. Other players and prominent content creators have also weighed in on the matter, with many terming the situation "unfortunate."

Some have also criticized the studio for not having enough measures in place. It's believed that these summits are conducted online, and the developers possess the means to prevent leaks such as these. Not only that, but some have also asked the developers to initiate a legal process for breaking the NDA.

kespo @Kespo_ @Destiny2Team You don't take breaches seriously. You held a summit remotely. The technology exists to prevent this. Some level of accountability needs to be here because this says more about your infrastructure and how "seriously" you take basic levels of compliance, user access and security.

Ultra MAGA - Rick Buggy @Rick_Buggy @Destiny2Team You can find out the source of the leaks if you want. Might cost a few bucks, but you have the dough. You have to make an example of this dirt bag!

HoodieGaming323 @HoodieGaming323 @Destiny2Team They signed an NDA they do this sue them, show people you're not playing around period

Others have mentioned that it's a privilege to attend such events. The fact that some individuals receive the opportunity and then throw it away like this hurts everyone in the process.

TheVertigoVixen 🏳️‍🌈 @SarahJenea

It's such a privilege. I'm sorry to hear that its been jeopardized.

TheVertigoVixen 🏳️‍🌈 @SarahJenea @Destiny2Team This is so sad and unfortunate. Bungie gives this amazing opportunity to peek behind the curtain and lend your voice. It's such a privilege. I'm sorry to hear that its been jeopardized. Upsetting.

Zoe_ @Zoe_ttv @Destiny2Team Yikes that someone wasted such an amazing opportunity many would absolutely love to have 😐

The future of these summits is currently unknown. While Bungie might not cancel these events altogether, one can expect the company to be highly stringent with how these events are conducted.

MisterWillis @MisterWillisGG @Destiny2Team It would be a huge shame if this relationship with creators disappeared! People's obsession to leak for clicks is sad and ultimately will lead to closed doors and radio silence and nobody wants that.

GunniBunni#9457 @thegunnibunni @Destiny2Team That sucks. Hopefully it doesn't make you all stop them. I would love to be included in one of these and offer input from a different POV, but I understand there are not that many people invited. Would be a dream for me, but the focus would be on making sure the changes feel good

Leaks have always been an issue for live service titles like Destiny 2. However, this is probably the first time such a leak has come to light. Leaks that float around the internet are typically found within the game files. This information is datamined and is collected from within the game files that have already been downloaded onto the system but are encrypted until a specific launch date.

Bungie's stance on this matter confirms that the information pertaining to Destiny 2 Season 21 is true. The incident has also raised questions about dataminers and Bungie's stance on them.

The debate between leaks being either detrimental or beneficial to a live service game continues to rage on social media, and repercussions from this incident might go a long way in addressing some of the significant concerns raised through that debate.

