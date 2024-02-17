What are Ancient Cores in Warframe? Uses, how to get, and more

Retired items such as Ancient Fusion Core in Warframe often become collectibles in live-service games. Originally introduced with the closed beta of Warframe in 2012, Ancient Fusion Cores are one of the only relics of the old modding system left within this decade-old MMO-lite.

While other retired features like Flawed Mods have been phased out by complete removal or replacement, players can still possess Ancient Fusion Core in Warframe. If you are interested in this pre-7.0 relic, this article will go over all the uses of Ancient Core in Warframe, as well as if there are any ways to obtain it.

Uses of Ancient Cores in Warframe (pre-7.0)

Ancient Fusion cores were added in the transition between Mods 1.0 and 2.0 (Image via Digital Extremes || Warframe Wiki)

Ancient Cores are a remnant of the old modding system, retroactively dubbed Mods 1.0. While the current modding system keeps a few progression principles, none of the original mods from the old system remain.

Update 7.0 rebuilt the whole modding system from the ground up, including a full remake of basic stat boost mods, like maximum health, damage, and additional elemental damage.

The old modding system had mods for these stats in place, too, albeit in a very different shape in many cases. Instead of removing these hard-earned rewards from the player inventory, Update 7.0 turned these into Fusion Cores to give the existing player base a leg up with the new system.

Back in the day, these Fusion Cores were used to increase the rank of any mod. This system has since been replaced with the Endo resource, but the Common, Uncommon, and Rare Fusion Cores still exist. These had been renamed to Ancient Fusion Cores in Warframe Hotfix 14.0.9.

While the Fusion Cores can no longer be used to rank up mods, they can be dissolved for a huge amount of Endo or Credits. On the other hand, these are collector's items you can sell to other players for Platinum.

Is it possible to get Ancient Fusion Core in Warframe now?

Ancient Fusion Cores can currently be traded between players (Image via Digital Extremes)

Strictly speaking, no. There are currently direct sources for Ancient Fusion cores in Warframe. As mentioned, Ancient Fusion Cores—all transmutation cores, for that matter—were phased out during the change to Mods 2.0.

Your only way of getting Ancient Fusion Cores of any rarity is through trading with other players. Their main value is as a collector item that will likely increase as the player base gets bigger with the release of Warframe Mobile.

