What is Attunement in Last Epoch?

Among the myriad of mechanics and stats to look after, Attunement in Last Epoch might just be the most useful one if you are running a build that frequently drains mana. This key ingredient not only improves the resource economy but also improves any skill that correlates with the character’s magic. For instance, certain abilities of Mages, Acolytes, and Primalists heavily consume mana, which makes the classes keen on Attunement.

That said, one of the many things newcomers will want to know is how these particular attributes work. Clarifying that, this article discusses everything there is to know about the amount of mana Attunement in Last Epoch generates and ways to increase the resource without directly investing points in the stat.

How much mana does each Attunement point give in Last Epoch?

Image showing Attunement stat (Image via Youtube/ Rane/ Eleventh Hour Games)

The Attunement in Last Epoch is one of the primary stats that directly influences the mana pool of a character and further strengthens their magical skills. Each Attunement Point investment will grant you two units of mana improvement. While the value may not seem much at a glance, it will scale exponentially over time, and soon, you will find yourself chaining magic abilities more frequently.

With sufficient Attunement points on the chart, you should be able to shoot for various mana-heavy builds for Mastery classes in Last Epoch, like Sorcerer, Lich, and more.

Can you get more mana without using Attunement in Last Epoch?

Yes, there are a few different ways you can obtain mana without investing skill points into Attunement in Last Epoch. Classes like the Primalist have access to high mana pools and mana regeneration by default.

Additionally, some of their passives can generate Attunement points. This is highly beneficial for the character since many powerful abilities consume a large chunk of mana.

Acolytes also have built-in Attunement stats that give them an edge over their counterparts. In contrast, mages are equipped with passives like Natural Attunement, which you can upgrade to get a few points into the attribute. You can further obtain mana from dropped items and other equipments.

Do keep in mind that mana regeneration is also an important factor to look at for extensive builds. It determines the rate at which the mana is replenished, clocked at eight units every second by default. You can improve the restore rate via Mana Regeneration affix shards.

How to get Attunement Shards in Last Epoch

Use Attunrment shards to forge items (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the many ways to obtain Attunement also includes forging. You can imbue items with Attunement Shards in the crafting panel and latch them to the respective characters to improve their mana. You can further separate the shards from the equipment using a Rune of Shattering and a Rune of Removal during the crafting process.

These Affix Shards can be obtained by defeating enemies. You can also pick it up from containers scattered throughout the World of Ettera.

Attunement Shards are also rewarded after completing the Monolith of Fate, Arenas, and Dungeons.

