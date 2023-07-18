What is a Cursed Chest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 presents an exhilarating gameplay experience where players must undertake demanding main and side quests to earn valuable rewards. The more difficult the missions players engage in, the greater their chances of obtaining valuable loot. While players can discover treasures and precious gems through random exploration, there are also more challenging yet rewarding ways they can utilize. Diablo 4 introduces Cursed Chests, which offer unique challenges players must conquer to reap enticing rewards.

In Diablo 4, players can directly open regular chests to obtain treasures. However, the game introduces a distinct feature called Cursed Chests, which adds a unique twist. Upon opening these Cursed Chests, players are put into time-based challenges, requiring them to eliminate enemies within a set time limit.

These challenges are an excellent means of acquiring treasures in substantial quantities, as the defeated enemies will drop valuable items. This article features information regarding the challenges, locations, and rewards of Cursed Chests in Diablo 4.

Where to find a Cursed Chest in Diablo 4

Dead Man's Dredge dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cursed Chests in Diablo 4 are randomly scattered throughout different regions, appearing like regular Chests. However, they are more commonly found in areas containing Dungeons.

If you want to increase your luck of discovering these special chests, it's recommended to explore two specific Dungeons in the Fractured Peak region: Dead Man's Dredge and Light's Watch.

Light's Watch dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The exact locations of these Dungeons have been provided in the image above. This information is based on the gameplay video of popular YouTubers wudijo and SpookyFairy, who showcased their experience tackling the challenges posed by Cursed Chests in the two Dungeons of Fractured Peaks.

What are the challenges of the Cursed Chest in Diablo 4

Each challenge offers a specific time slot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When interacting with these, they transform into red glimmer chests and immediately trigger waves of enemies. These chests present time-based challenges with unique phases. Each challenge offers a specific time slot during which you must defeat certain enemy types.

The enemies within the time slots of the Cursed Chest challenge are as follows:

45 seconds: Defeat a boss

30 seconds: Eliminate a horde of enemies

30 seconds: Overcome an Elite Pack (more powerful enemies)

1 minute: Kill around 100 enemies and then finish off the rest

While completing the tasks within the allotted time range is not mandatory, doing so will reward you with more valuable prizes. For instance, eliminating 100 enemies within 1 minute will grant you an additional chest.

However, failing to do so will not yield extra rewards or chests, and your objective will solely be to eliminate the remaining enemies.

Rewards of the Cursed Chest in Diablo 4

XP, Gold, and other valuable rewards (Image Via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ensure you are well-equipped with enhanced gears and weapons before engaging in the Cursed Chest challenges. These trials offer an excellent opportunity to earn gold, XP, and valuable gems.

Additionally, the adversaries in these challenges drop various weapons and useful equipment. If you seek an exhilarating quest, facing hordes of enemies while reaping high-value rewards, participating in the challenges of Cursed Chests is the best choice to explore.