5 most difficult side quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with content in the form of various quest types, ranging from main story missions to side quests that add some context to the lore. Players can earn exciting rewards by completing every activity and testing out their combat skills in the process. One can vary their gameplay experience by engaging in some slow-paced side quests.

Diablo 4 offers numerous of these scattered across various regions in the world of Sanctuary. It is worth delving into them to earn unique rewards and meet intriguing characters. While most of these side quests can be completed with ease, there are some that can pose a challenge to newer players.

Which are the five most difficult side quests in Diablo 4?

1) Secret of the Spring

Diablo 4 players are in for a surprise when it comes to the Secret of the Spring side quest. It is initiated upon picking up a discarded note from the Frigid Expanse area in Kylsik Plateau. They must then head to a spring that is highlighted in the form of a blue circle on the map.

While the quest itself is not difficult as it does not involve combat, the challenge of completing it lies in solving the riddle mentioned on the discarded note. Those who are confused by it must simply face the spring and bring up the radial emote wheel. Selecting the Wait command within it concludes this quest.

2) Malady of the Soul

Diablo 4 fans will come across a character named Sister Octavia in Kyovashad town. The Malady of the Soul quest involves aiding her in conducting an exorcism, while simultaneously shielding her from ferocious enemies. After dealing with them, an elite demon named Xul’goth will appear to face off against the players.

While veterans can easily deal with the demon, some may find this battle a bit challenging. The demon has the capability to unleash attacks that can freeze characters on contact. Defeating it concludes this particular side objective, but there are two other side quests that are part of Sister Octavia’s chain of missions.

3) Chain of Possession

Chain of Possession begins when one interacts with an old man named Parin located in Menestad. He requests for help to solve the mystery of knights who seem to have been murdered. Players are liable to get surprised by a sudden fight with Magdalena, who is a possessed Barbarian.

While the battle may not last that long since she is the sole enemy in the fight, she can deal significant damage with her axe. Being a vampire, Magdalena possesses healing abilities as well, and hence one needs to get rid of her as quickly as possible. Furthermore, this quest is the second mission of the three-part The Woodman of Nevesk quest chain.

4) The Dread Martyr

The Dread Martyr is not the longest quest, but pits players against an elite boss towards the end. One can initiate it by speaking with Sir Cromwell, who is almost on the verge of dying. He requests them to slay a knight named Lord Avitus who rose from the dead. This takes Diablo 4 fans to a dungeon called Hallowed Ossuary.

Players are bound to come across a plethora of enemies along the way. Lord Avitus himself also provides formidable resistance, along with other minions supporting him in battle. One must stay on guard against his poison orbs and his strong attacks that are capable of inflicting stun.

5) Scorched Debts

Scorched Debts is a longer Diablo 4 side quest to partake in, and is triggered upon picking up a ledger in Bastard’s Pass. Players will need to speak to several people, which leads them to meet Lyruk. He instructs to burn down the ledger upon which one will face some demons.

The quest is not over yet since Lyruk conducts a ritual to summon a demon called Orrostus, the Debt Collector. This boss has the ability to conjure walls that can trap players if they are not cautious. Furthermore, its swing attack can deal a lot of damage, warranting some long-range attacks using weapons like bows.

Diablo 4 also consists of random events that spawn across the world and are ideal to test out builds, along with earning some rewards. Those interested can peruse this article outlining the five easiest world events in the game.

