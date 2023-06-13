5 dungeons you need to complete first in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you'll rarely find a moment to rest as you'll constantly be battling relentless demon hordes every few minutes. To tackle these obstacles, you'll need to have the correct equipment and gear. However, most of the loot in the action RPG is hiding inside the grueling dungeons of the game, and you'll have to start clearing all the dungeons sooner or later.

Sanctuary is crawling with a plethora of dungeons with varying rewards. However, at the beginning of the game, you should choose the best of them to save some time by collecting loot. Hence, here are five Diablo 4 dungeons you must complete in the early game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Here are five dungeons you need to clear early in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, clearing and completing dungeons in the action RPG is highly significant for level progression. Completing dungeons grants you important loot, gear, and, most importantly, Legendary Aspects. Hence, here is a list of the five best dungeons to clear out early in the game.

1) Forbidden City in Fractured Peaks

Diablo @Diablo



This is only the beginning With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.This is only the beginning With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.This is only the beginning 🔥 https://t.co/D1OCWZ8BrZ

The Forbidden City dungeon is one of the best options for farming in the early game as it is located right in Fractured Peaks, which is the starting region in Diablo 4. It is located in the Western Ways in the northwest of Sarkova Pass in Fractured Peaks. If you have unlocked the Menestad Waypoint, you can use it and head northeast to get to the dungeon in Diablo 4.

You will find Spirited Knight Elites and also Animus Carriers who drop some exceptional items. Moreover, you can also take part in the Cursed Shrine event to gain even more loot in the dungeon. Completing the dungeon will reward you with the Nighthowler's Aspect, which is great if you are playing as a Druid, as it will grant you a 5% additional Critical Strike Chance with your Blood Howl technique.

2) Mercy Reach Dungeon in Fractured Peaks

Diablo @Diablo Where on the World Boss Pain Scale are you? Where on the World Boss Pain Scale are you? https://t.co/5uC6IUqrM3

Fractured Peaks is full of great dungeons, and the Mercy Reach Dungeon is one of them. This dungeon is located in the Silvered Edgelands north of Sarkova Pass in Fractured Peaks. You can reach this again by traveling through the Menestad Waypoint and traversing the north-facing Scolsgen.

The Knight Hunter Elites in this dungeon should not prove to be a hassle for you if you have paid attention to your build effectively. Moreover, these elites also drop Legendary items, and there are various chests scattered around to loot from. Upon completing the dungeon, you will also get the Blood Seeker's Aspect, which is great for Necromancers in Diablo 4.

3) Light's Watch in Fractured Peaks

Diablo @Diablo



Welcome to Sanctuary. So many sights to behold, so many places to slaughter in.Welcome to Sanctuary. #DiabloIV So many sights to behold, so many places to slaughter in. Welcome to Sanctuary. #DiabloIV https://t.co/OTBSz2EbLV

The world of Diablo 4 is not only plagued by demons but also humanoid enemies such as Arsonists and Revenants. You can witness this by visiting the Light's Watch dungeon in Fractured Peaks. Light's Watch is seated in Fractured Peaks to the southeast of Kyovashad.

The dungeon is pretty large and confusing as it contains various rooms connecting to each other haphazardly. You will also be directed here in the form of a side quest. Once you have cleared out the enemies and reached the final area, you will encounter the Den Mother boss, who will not give you an easy fight. However, completing this dungeon will reward you with the Aspect of Conflagration, which is great if you are playing as a Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

4) Lost Archives in Fractured Peaks

Lost Archives contains one of the best defensive Legendary Aspects in the entire action RPG. You will find this dungeon southwest of Nevesk.

This is also a pretty large dungeon and requires you to constantly be on your guard as there will be hordes of monsters incoming at all times. Once you have tracked down the two mechanical boxes and placed them on the pedestals after a long time of monster hunting, you will finally be able to initiate the final boss fight in this dungeon. Completing this will not only reward you with some highly essential XP and Legendary items but also will give you the Aspect of the Protector.

As one of the best Legendary Aspects for defense in the game, the Aspect of the Protector grants you a hefty barrier whenever you damage an Elite for 10 seconds. This scales with your level in Diablo 4.

5) Derelict Lodge in Fractured Peaks

The final dungeon to appear on this list is the Derelict Lodge. There are a plenty of traps around this dungeon, so you have to stay alert at all times. You will find this dungeon north of Nevesk and west of Kyovashad. It is pretty close to the Nostrava Deepwood.

The Derelict Lodge is crawling with annoying bears and walking corpses, and the Bloated Corpsefiend is the one you must avoid at all costs, as their annoying AoE (Area of Effect) attacks deal some serious damage. Once you have found the key to the next area and eliminated all the enemies, you will finally encounter the boss of this dungeon.

Completing this dungeon will reward you the Aspect of Explosive Verve, alongside essential XP and Legendary loot, which is great if you are playing as a Rogue in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes