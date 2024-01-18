What to expect in Sea of Thieves Season 11

Sea of Thieves Season 11 is on the horizon, and it's bringing a treasure trove of new plunders, fresh adventures, and thrilling changes. Prepare to dive deeper than ever, prove your mettle against updated global events, and take home a vast amount of unique treasure. The new content promises to be the juiciest plunder ever!

Whether you're an experienced Pirate Legend or a novice Skeleton Exploder, this guide provides you with all the information you need to navigate the thrilling opportunities in Sea of Thieves Season 11. Fasten your seatbelts, mateys, as the wind is strengthening, and the adventure is set to commence!

Dive into Uncharted Waters: Sea of Thieves Season 11

The voyage system overhaul

The new quest and voyage selection menu (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Season 11 introduces a significant overhaul to the voyage system that lets players access every option straight from their ships, be it a galleon, a brigantine, or a sloop. As a result, gameplay is simplified, and players are taken on seamless marine adventures.

The system brings a competitive edge by offering both traditional journeys and brand-new raid voyages. There are thrilling events and medal voyages for obtaining valuable faction medals.

It is not currently known if the system will be different for players sailing on safer seas, but going by how Sea of Thieves patch 2.9.2 worked, reduced rewards are expected.

Diving into world events

The ship for a brief moment after diving (Image via Rare)

Season 11 of Sea of Thieves in 2024 introduces the highly anticipated ability to dive into world events, adding a dynamic layer of strategy and excitement. This entails engaging in fierce combat with skeleton ships and going up against the fabled Kraken. However, players must exercise extreme caution because diving has significant hazards, and they could lose all of their hard-earned wealth if they are killed underwater.

Intriguing as it may be for players, they will also lose any treasures if they dive with loot on board. Only the most daring pirates will be able to investigate the wonders beneath the waves thanks to this exciting gameplay feature, which presents an intriguing risk-versus-reward dynamic.

Level cap increase, new quests, and new loot

The increased level caps of the factions, as seen in the menu (Image via Rare)

For those who play consistently, Sea of Thieves Season 11 marks a significant turning point as the level ceiling has increased, reaching an astounding 100 for the majority of factions.

Every trading company has new quests and faction-specific loot: a Gold Hoarder chest, a purple skull for Order of Souls, and a new crate and plant for the Merchant Alliance.

The new plunder pass for Sea of Thieves Season 11 provides alluring prizes and unique loot to those who dare to reach the top of the pirate hierarchy. As pirates level up, they unlock a plethora of fascinating cosmetic items, enhancing their gaming experience and providing fresh motivations for exploration.

What else might we see in Sea of Thieves Season 11?

Two new keys, as seen on the cover photo of Season 11 (Image via Rare)

New fort and world events: The game's teaser image reveals two unfamiliar vault keys, hinting at the introduction of a fresh Fort of Fortune and a revamped Skull Fort. Notably, these keys differ from the current ones associated with the Skull Fort and the Fort of the Damned. The Fort of Fortune key is particularly intriguing with its green glow, possibly indicating the presence of a new Phantom Boss.

Hourglass update: Observations from the teaser image suggest modifications to the Hourglass matchmaking screen. This implies potential rework or the introduction of new game mode options for Hourglass in the upcoming season.

Sea of Thieves Season 11 is a game-changing update, being the final overhaul from developer. The introduction of diving in global events, a redesigned voyage system, and a substantial level cap increase allow for an engaging gaming experience.

The appeal of exclusive loot, challenging voyages, and the thrill of exploring unknown depths captivates the pirate community. Plus, players can snag a free "Paradise Garden" Eye of Reach from the Pirate Emporium upon logging in.

Sea of Thieves Season 11 is a new chapter in the epic saga of this game, enticing players to set out on a remarkable journey on the high seas. Mark January 23, 2024, on your calendars, for that's when the scheduled update is set to make waves.