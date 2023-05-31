What is Fortify in Diablo 4?

The release of the much-anticipated Diablo 4 is just around the corner, as fans have been eagerly waiting for the official release after the open beta in March. With the action RPG releasing on June 6, 2023, players worldwide have to brush up on the in-game mechanics before tackling the abominations in the Sanctuary.

One of the most significant mechanics in the game is the Fortify effect, as its conditional activation will prove to be a vital boost during combat. Here is everything you need to know about Fortify in Diablo 4.

Exploring the Fortify effect in Diablo 4

Fortify is a defense-boosting mechanic that acts as an additional shield HP over your original HP. Hence, you can think of it as a second health bar that will keep protecting you during combat. Having a bonus HP on top of your natural HP is one of the most significant boosts in this title.

However, as with your health, the Fortify bar will deplete after being initiated during battle. It is not unlimited, like other boosts in the game. Hence, make sure to pair this immaculately with your build to reap the benefits of Fortify at full potential in Diablo 4.

How to correctly use Fortify in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Entertainment @Blizzard_Ent



Sanctuary now has over 50 accessibility features in



blizz.ly/3MjG1cG ⚔️ Slaying demons has never been more approachableSanctuary now has over 50 accessibility features in #DiabloIV ⚔️ Slaying demons has never been more approachable🔥 Sanctuary now has over 50 accessibility features in #DiabloIV 🔗 blizz.ly/3MjG1cG https://t.co/4HVGgGnJkB

As mentioned earlier, you must ensure you correctly pair your build and skills to use this effect immaculately. Hence, you must remember that the Fortify effect is tied up with specific skills you need to unlock. Upon accomplishing this, you will unlock the Fortified Life, or the additional layer of HP, to help you out during battle and keep you alive for a long time.

As Fortify depends entirely on your skills and abilities, it is noteworthy that it is only tied to a few special skills. Hence, it would be best if you aimed to unlock them as soon as possible to reap the benefits of this effect in Diablo 4.

Following are particular examples of Fortify usage:

Necromancer: One of its most potent blood abilities, the Hemorrhage skill can be paired with the Initiate's variant. It will allow you to turn your current HP to Fortified Life.

One of its most potent blood abilities, the Hemorrhage skill can be paired with the Initiate's variant. It will allow you to turn your current HP to Fortified Life. Barbarian: Just like the previous point, you can again pair up two skills- the Iron Skin ability and the Strategic perk to turn a percentage of your current HP into Fortified Life. Moreover, the percentage doubles when your HP has tanked to below 50%.

It should also be noted that the Fortified Life for every class in the action RPG will grant a 10% damage reduction whenever your current HP goes below it. For example, if your character has a Fortified Life of 60% and its HP goes below 60%, you will receive a passive boost of 10% reduction in all the damage you receive in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes