What is the level cap for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery?

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will be an interesting experience featuring several level cap changes. Once the year-long experience kicks off, there will be a few major changes and additions coming to the game. There’s a lot to be excited about, including new ways to play vanilla classes, new raids, and more. However, players won’t be rushing to level 60 - not for several months, at any rate. For the first few months, there will be a much lower goal to attain.

As the game is patched throughout the WoW Classic: Season of Discovery experience, we'll update this tier list accordingly. Season of Discovery is a new way to play World of Warcraft, and it’s one that players around the world are excited to dive into and see what mysteries and secrets await them. One thing isn’t a secret, though: We do know the current level cap.

What is the current level cap for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery?

The current level cap for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is level 25. This will change as time goes on, but for now, the story will wrap up around Blackfathom Deeps. This makes sense, as Blackfathom Deeps is a level 24-32 dungeon in Ashenvale.

Found in northern Ashenvale, this 5-man dungeon will become a 10-man dungeon, changing up a few features and encounters to make it far more difficult. As the year goes on, there will be a few updates that increase the maximum level, and with it will be more runes, abilities, and so much more.

One positive for the lower level is that everyone can more or less get to the top with relative ease. In addition, it will be easy for players to try several classes and figure out if they want to do something new, like Mage Healing, or do something else.

What will the future WoW Classic: Season of Discovery level caps be?

As each major Season of Discovery update shows up, there will be a wealth of changes in WoW Classic. There will be new runes, abilities, and perhaps most interesting of all: New raids. Quite a few classic dungeons will be adjusted to be a raid. While we don’t have the confirmed raids, we do know the level caps:

Level cap increases

Level 40

Level 50

Level 60

Keeping these numbers in mind, we could guess a few of the potential raids, but that’s another discussion for another day. Unfortunately, we don’t know when these updates will take place, but it’s likely we will only have to wait a few months between them.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery goes live on November 30, 2023. With it comes a wide assortment of new powers and abilities for each class. There will be a wide assortment of secrets and new mysteries to unravel as this year-long adventure unfolds.