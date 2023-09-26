When are Destiny 2 servers expected to become stable again (September 2023)?

For the first time in the Season of the Witch, Destiny 2 servers have been subjected to a barrage of DDoS attacks. For over a week, the game has been unplayable, with almost everyone experiencing frequent disconnections, crashes, and error codes. While a fix is in the works, Bungie could deploy it in the next weekly reset. That said, these DDoS attacks have lingered for a while now.

Despite being nearly impossible to track, it's believed that these attacks were conducted by a disgruntled gamer who was disappointed with the weapon crafting glitch. So when are the Destiny 2 servers expected to come back?

Are the Destiny 2 servers down today (September 26)

The Destiny 2 servers are not down today. However, players have continuously been facing a plethora of error codes after being disconnected from the servers. Furthermore, some are experiencing increased queue times due to the log-in services being throttled.

It's currently unclear as to why developers aren't communicating about their course of action on this matter. With that said, since there's a weekly reset set to go live in less than 24 hours, Bungie will be introducing a downtime for server maintenance. Following the downtime, an update will be rolled out across all platforms.

Since the servers are unplayable, a lot of players have migrated to other titles with the hopes of returning once a fix arrives. While there are no solutions to stop a DDoS attack from the client side, one can use a few workarounds to navigate some of the recurring error codes.

A few days back, the developers took to Twitter and announced that they were being subject to DDoS attacks. Although they haven't been frequent with their updates regarding the matter, Bungie consistently informs their playerbase of imminent changes.

To conclude, players can expect a fix followed by subsequent server stability after the next weekly reset on Tuesday. It's important that Bungie addresses these server issues soon. Otherwise, it might have a negative impact on the launch of The Final Shape, which is set to go live in February next year.

Given that it's the final expansion in the ongoing Light vs. Darkness saga, fans of the story will be eager to play it. However, if the servers keep facing such issues, the game might see a steep decline in the player count.