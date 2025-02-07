Where to farm Gem Fragments in Diablo 4

Gem Fragments really come in handy in Diablo 4, whether you just want to have the best resistance-based gems in your gear or are playing the Seasonal Ladder. If you want to craft those incredible Occult Gems, for example, you need a good amount of Gem Fragments. While Gem Fragments can show up pretty much anywhere in the game, there are places where you can get them much faster.

It can be a bit of a grind, but if you want to craft those amazing Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7, here’s what you need to know about farming Gem Fragments. It takes some effort, but it’s worth it in the end.

Best places and ways to farm Gem Fragments in Diablo 4

There are so many great ways to farm Gem Fragments in Diablo 4. Virtually every activity in the game can give them to you. However, there are a few places where you can get more of them easier. Among these are Whisper Caches, Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and Infernal Hordes. You’d have to sacrifice picking up equipment instead, so please keep that in mind.

The best way to farm Gem Fragments is through the Infernal Hordes activity. You’ll want to take your best build and play on the hardest difficulty you can to maximize your rewards in this mode. Then, when you get to the end, dump all of your Aether into the Spoils of Materials chest.

There isn’t a single place in the game that offers you more Gem Fragments. Headhunts can come close, but not quite the same thing.

Headhunts also require you to really put your nose to the grindstone and grind out as many Husks as you can find. They tend to give pretty solid amounts of Gem Fragments. This also levels up the seasonal faction, which can give you piles of Gem Fragments when you open the various caches.

Speaking of caches, there are a few of them that occasionally pop up in the game that you should target. If you’re in The Den bartering, look out for Augment Caches, which can give you Gem Fragments.

As you’re turning in Whispers, you can occasionally see a greater cache of Gem Fragments and a greater collection of materials. These are rare but give massive amounts of Gem Fragments. If you’re in Torment 4, it could be between 12,000 - 20,000.

However, the best way to get Gem Fragments, frankly, is through the Infernal Hordes, if you have the Compasses for it.

