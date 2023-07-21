Where to find a Brutal Outgrowth in Diablo 4

Early in Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, you’ll be tasked with finding a Brutal Outgrowth. These are one of the several Outgrowths you can find, where you are rewarded with a Malignant Heart - if you can defeat the Elite that spawns. They are found in tunnels, which are similar to Nightmare dungeons. That said, they aren’t too hard to distinguish, or to unlock.

Thankfully, you’ll learn how to find Brutal Outgrowths in Diablo 4, thanks to the main story. We’ll go over the easiest way to find them, and how to distinguish them in the Season of the Malignant. If you want powerful Malignant Hearts, you’ll need to start finding these Outgrowths.

Unlock a Brutal Outgrowth in Diablo 4’s Season 1 main story

During the Season 1 quest “A Plague of Hatred” in Diablo 4, you’ll learn more about Malignant Hearts. Normally, you just claim the heart, and battle the Elite/minions that spawn. Fortunately, there are also other ways to acquire these powerful new enchantments for your gear.

This Brutal Invoker is key to your success in opening Brutal Outgrowths (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That is also done through this quest. One of the tasks you’ll be saddled with, after you make your first Brutal Malignant Invoker, is that you’ll need to find a Brutal Outgrowth with which to stab the Invoker.

The bench you need to make the Invoker is found here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to craft the Invoker, you’ll need to find Cormond’s Workbench. The fastest one for this quest’s purpose is to travel southeast from Ked Bardu. You’ll see a green leaf on the map next to a bench - that’s the seasonal workbench.

If you want to find a Brutal Outgrowth though, you’ll need to go into specific tunnels. Thankfully, the Malignant Tunnels tell you what kind of Invoker you’ll need in the description. You want to go into Malignant Tunnels that need a Brutal Invoker - these have the Outgrowth you need.

Your first Outgrowth will be found here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The easiest tunnel to get to from here in Diablo 4 is to head southwest. You’re seeking the Dindai Hollow, shown in the image above. It’s a short ride from the crafting bench, and it’s not an especially challenging dungeon. Your Brutal Outgrowth will be hidden behind a passageway.

Just complete the dungeon as normal, and head to where the blocked off zone is in the north of the map. You’ll see the Brutal Outgrowth, which you’ll stab with your Invoker. Your reward for success will be a new Malignant Heart, which you can slot into certain gear.

If you want great Malignant Hearts, you'll need to fight these enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you’ve completed this quest, and want more of these Outgrowths, simply look on the map for the green-marked tunnels. If the dungeon wants a Brutal Malignant Invoker, then you’ve come to the right spot.

These tunnels are essentially mini-dungeons, which reward you with Malignant Hearts at the end. If you’re strong enough to beat the waves of foes that spawn from the outgrowth, you can pick up some potentially amazing enchantments for your gear in Diablo 4.