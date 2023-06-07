Where to find Coiling Wards in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 consists of many activities for you to engage in. You can delve into the main story quests to relish the lore or simply band up with your friends and partake in the myriad dungeons. You are set to obtain a healthy variety of loot by defeating enemies along your journey in the world of Sanctuary.

Coiling Wards are one of the most important components you can get in Diablo 4. However, you will first need to dismantle/salvage legendary armor to acquire them. Legendary items are rare to find, and you must repeat some activities like dungeons, defeating formidable foes, and more to obtain them. You can resort to any of the Blacksmiths to salvage the legendary armor of your choice.

What to do to obtain Coiling Wards in Diablo 4

The prime highlight of Diablo 4 is the chance to acquire new loot while partaking in its myriad quest types. This can sometimes make it difficult to obtain desired components, especially legendary items. Once you do obtain them and find them less potent, you must not discard them, specifically legendary armor, as salvaging it can yield you Coiling Wards.

It is important to note that you can obtain Coiling Wards by salvaging legendary armor pieces only. You won’t be able to acquire them by dismantling legendary weapons. Therefore, you can salvage legendary gloves, chest plates, pants, headgear, and even boots to get Coiling Wards.

You can salvage legendary armor pieces with the help of a Blacksmith. They are quite common in the world of Sanctuary and can be found in various towns and hub areas in Diablo 4. All you need to do is interact with them and navigate to the salvage tab to dismantle the desired armor piece.

What is the use of Coiling Wards?

Coiling Wards can be used to upgrade legendary armor (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Coiling Wards serve two main purposes in Diablo 4: upgrading legendary armor and applying or imprinting Aspects to the legendary armor. You will need Coiling Wards to upgrade your legendary gear to the fourth tier, which can significantly enhance its stats. It is, therefore, ideal to conserve Coiling Wards until you are sure that particular gear is worth holding on to and upgrading.

You must note that legendary items, in general, can be quite rare to obtain, especially in the early stages of the game, so it is ideal to hold onto them until you feel they don't enhance your build in any way. You can keep collecting as many legendary armor pieces as you can and then plan to salvage them at a later stage to get Coiling Wards.

As mentioned earlier, Coiling Wards can be used to imprint Aspects on your legendary gear. Aspects are nothing but small stat boosts, buffs, or special abilities that can be applied to the gear of your choice (Feel free to peruse this article outlining all Barbarian Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4). You must head to the Occultist to perform the imprinting on your desired item.

Diablo 4 is an immersive experience with many intricate gameplay mechanics, and it might get overwhelming, especially if you are new to the series. If this is the case, you can refer to this guide that highlights the 10 best tips and tricks for beginners to have a great time in the game.

