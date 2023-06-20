Where to find and defeat Pitiless Gur in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players encounter rare bosses who drop valuable items when defeated. These items can potentially enhance the effectiveness of your weapons and equipment. Certain regions in Diablo 4 will necessitate the elimination of hordes of enemies, yielding gold and other valuable items when defeated. These endeavors present tough challenges, as eliminating the hordes requires combat proficiency and improved gear. However, battling against the rare bosses proves even more formidable. These bosses boast distinctive appearances and possess extraordinary abilities.

Due to their ability to drop rare items, these rare bosses hide themselves by taking on the appearance of specific objects. This makes it increasingly challenging to identify these objects as they cleverly mimic various environmental elements. One example of such a boss in Diablo 4 is Pitiless Gur, who disguises himself as a colossal rock until a series of attacks force him to reveal his true form. This article presents several steps to overcome the formidable Pitiless Gur and emerge victorious.

Where to find Pitiless Gur in Diablo 4

The Boiling Plains area of the Dry Steppes region (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pitiless Gur can be found within the Boiling Plains area of the Dry Steppes region. Upon reaching this location, you will encounter a massive ice formation called Pitiless Gur. As it is Cold Enchanted, Pitiless Gur has taken on the shape of a gigantic ice entity. In addition to this enchantment, Pitiless Gur possesses special abilities called Frozen and Chilling Wind. These abilities emphasize his reliance on ice-based attacks during combat.

How to beat Pitiless Gur in Diablo 4

Approach the massive Ice fragment (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you arrive at the destination, approach the massive Ice fragment. Immediately initiate a relentless assault unless the boss discloses his true identity. After executing several attacks, he will abruptly unveil his genuine form. Additionally, Pitiless Gur has two potent weapons and his unique Cold abilities. Remember to evade the sequence of attacks, which comprise a wall-shaped pattern formed by an icy wind emerging from the ground and an ice tornado.

The boss initiates with a slight taunt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

By careful observation, you'll notice that the boss starts with a subtle taunt followed by a barrage of freezing attacks. The boss specifically aims for your vulnerable areas, executing icy assaults.

Utilize the opportunity when he taunts before launching his attacks. Seize that precise moment to unleash a string of forceful attacks on him. Repeat this strategy multiple times while skillfully evading his assaults. The boss will eventually be neutralized after several successful rounds of potent attacks.

How to get Gur's Freezing Armor from Pitiless Gur in Diablo 4

After successfully defeating the boss, you will receive rewards, 1 Grave Dust, 14 Gold, 1 Demon's Heart, 1 Paletongue, and 1 Crushed Beast Bones. Among these, Gur's Freezing Armor stands out as a rare item. This unique armor has abilities that revolve around dealing cold damage and providing cold resistance.

Poll : 0 votes