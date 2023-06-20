Where to find and defeat Qiniel in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 presents many challenges that provide rewards in the form of unique items and treasures. While these items can be acquired by opening chests and roaming around the regions, engaging in boss battles offers an alternative means of obtaining such valuable loot. The expansive world of Diablo 4 encompasses a wide range of activities, but confronting bosses stands out as the most exhilarating and rewarding gameplay experience. These adversaries yield valuable items upon their defeat, yet they present formidable combat challenges.

Additionally, locating bosses requires awareness of their specific whereabouts, as they cleverly disguise themselves as objects or random NPCs. A perfect example of such distinctive bosses is Qiniel. She initially adopts the identity of Priestess Quin, but after a brief interaction, she unveils her true form. This guide provides valuable insights into the whereabouts of this unique boss and how to defeat her.

Where to find Qiniel in Diablo 4

Hakan's Oasis region of the Hawezar area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Qiniel can be located within the Hakan's Oasis region of the Hawezar area. Once you arrive at the spot, you will encounter Priestess Quin. Engage with her; as the conversation progresses, she will unveil her true appearance. It is important to be ready for combat against the other adversaries inhabiting this region. These smaller foes serve as the protectors of Qiniel.

How to beat Qiniel in Diablo 4

In her true form, she resembles a monstrous flying creature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Qiniel possesses unique combat skills, namely Shock Lance and Teleporter, which she employs during battles. Shock Lance is an immensely potent lightning-based attack that inflicts substantial damage, while Teleporter grants Qiniel the exceptional ability to shift positions quickly.

These two abilities are her primary strengths, which must be considered when facing her in battle. Evading her lightning attacks may prove relatively manageable, but launching successful assaults against her becomes challenging due to her adept utilization of teleportation powers.

Dodge her lightning attacks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To overcome Qiniel, start by prioritizing the elimination of the smaller adversaries in the area. Subsequently, shift your focus towards engaging Qiniel. Employ powerful assaults while evading her lightning strikes. Take advantage of her quick positional changes by swiftly approaching her and launching aggressive attacks. Repeat this sequence several times, and Qiniel will be effectively neutralized.

How to get Qin’s Captivating Eye from Qiniel in Diablo 4

Upon emerging victorious over Qiniel, you will be granted 8 Gold, 5 Demon's Hearts, and a rare item called the Qin's Captivating Eye. This powerful item can be employed against adversaries and various bosses encountered within the game.

