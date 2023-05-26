Why was the Vesper of Radius disabled in Destiny 2? 

The Vesper of Radius is one of the best Exotics for Warlocks in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. Following the Starfire Protocol nerf, a lot of players have been using this Exotic armor in their builds while participating in activities. Moreover, the Vesper of Radius just received a buff with the launch of this season, which further goes on to explain why gamers were using it more.

However, thanks to a recent bug, the Exotic armor piece has been disabled in Destiny 2. This news came to light a little less than a day before the new Ghosts of the Deep dungeon was scheduled to go live. So why exactly was the Vesper of Radius disabled in the game?

New bug causes Bungie to disable Vesper of Radius in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Due to an issue where the Warlock’s Vesper of Radius exotic can cause enemies to explode, it has been disabled until a fix can be implemented. Due to an issue where the Warlock’s Vesper of Radius exotic can cause enemies to explode, it has been disabled until a fix can be implemented.

As noticed on Twitter, the Bungie Help page mentioned that the Vesper of Radius was causing enemies to explode. Ironically enough, the item itself causes Arc explosions, so many players in the Destiny 2 community found it rather absurd that the developer would disable this for doing something that it was already designed to do.

However, the real culprit wasn't this Exotic armor piece. Instead it was an Exotic scout rifle known as the Skyburner's Oath. This weapon fires explosive rounds that cause targets to explode. When paired with the Vesper of Radius, it was triggering a lot of explosions, which wasn't the way the developer intended it to work as.

It's rather odd to see Bungie disable the Vesper of Radius instead of the Skyburner's Oath because from a player perspective, the issue lies with the latter. However, it's hard to say how the two Exotics are interacting on the coding side of things, so maybe the issue was with the armor and not the weapon.

That said, disabling the Exotic armor piece at this point is somewhat disappointing considering that the new Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is scheduled to go live on May 26.

Chadly @Chadly_99 @BungieHelp So its actually disabled because of Skyburner's Oath of all things created chaining explosions on the kill of some trash enemies? This was the only thing I could find that did this effect. If this is all that was wrong there was 0 need to disable @BungieHelp So its actually disabled because of Skyburner's Oath of all things created chaining explosions on the kill of some trash enemies? This was the only thing I could find that did this effect. If this is all that was wrong there was 0 need to disable https://t.co/OuSnJX1fPs

It's barely been three days since the Season of the Deep has gone live, and Bungie is already disabling gear. As of now, there's no information about when the Vesper of Radius will be enabled again, but there's a chance that it might be re-enabled with the upcoming weekly reset on Tuesday.

While this is a minor downside when it comes to planning out builds for the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, there are other Exotics that Warlocks can use in the game. For example, Exotics like Nezarec's Sin or even Crown of Tempest for that matter, are good choices. Although they won't come close to what the Starfire Protocol was prior to the nerf, they can still hold their own in almost every activity.

