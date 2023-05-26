Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon details: Release date, time, weapons, and more

With the new launch of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, the community will be getting a new Dungeon tied to the seasonal story. Bungie did mention the name of the upcoming activity in their recent TWAB, as everyone can expect both a standard and Master variant to release alongside the upcoming reset.

The Dungeon has been titled "Ghosts of the Deep", hinting at a strong involvement of Xivu Arath and her Hive army. Interested players can find everything related to the Dungeon through the API. The following article will list everything you should know before the Dungeon arrives on May 26 at 10 am PDT/ 1 pm EDT.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on datamined content ahead of the official release. Readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

Additional details on Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Season 21

1) Release date and time

Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon is just a few hours away from hitting the official servers, with the official launch time being 10 am PDT. This is the same as any weekly reset in Destiny 2, as the following list will provide a clearer idea of the release time for all major regions:

India: 10:30 pm (May 26).

10:30 pm (May 26). China: 1 am (May 27).

1 am (May 27). UK: 6 pm (May 26).

6 pm (May 26). Australia: 3 am (May 27).

3 am (May 27). Brazil: 2 pm (May 26).

New Dungeon, Ghosts of the Deep, arrives tomorrow.

Sadly, Ghosts of the Dungeon isn't a free activity, requiring all players to either own the Lightfall deluxe edition or a Dungeon key to access.

2) Datamined weapons and armor

Since Bungie hasn't revealed anything official regarding the Dungeon gears, the community has to rely on several datamines. Based on the link given below, it seems that players will be getting a lot of themed armor pieces for all three classes. While no description has been provided in the sources, the set pieces resembled Hive Guardians from The Witch Queen expansion.





This new dungeon goes live tomorrow at reset!

Regarding the weapons, players can expect a total of four Legendary weapons and one Exotic. The Exotic will be a Strand Trace Rifle, which will be granting Woven Mail to everyone upon firing on an ally. Additionally, sustained damage will sever the target as well.

The archetypes of all upcoming Legendary Destiny 2 Dungeon weapons are as follows:

Rapid Fire Framed Solar Glaive.

Wave Framed Stasis Grenade Launcher.

Aggressive Framed Solar Submachine Gun.

Aggressive Framed Solar Rocket Launcher.





Xivu Arath will be involved in the story in some capacity.



Main enemy types are Hive and Taken.



The Leviathan is an ally.



Dungeon Exotic is the Strand Trace Rifle.

The names and the sources of all the aforementioned weapons will become clearer once the Dungeon launches.

3) Emblems and seal

As mentioned in the link above, the emblems tied to the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon will include Regicide and A Grave Matter. It remains to be seen which ones are tied to the solo flawless and standard completion.

The seal attached to the new Destiny 2 Dungeon will be titled "Ghoul".

