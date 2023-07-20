Will World of Warcraft ever come to console?

Could World of Warcraft come to consoles? It’s a question that’s been asked for years. Despite Blizzard's official stance on the subject, many players disagree and want to see the game hit consoles. You cannot possibly take what the developer says as definitive truth, as they may choose to keep new features under wraps until they are ready to make an official announcement.

Blizzard has also focused more on accessibility with their games in the last few years. After all, there was better controller support in Diablo 2 Resurrected/Diablo 4, and Overwatch 2 will head to Steam. It’s clear they care about accessibility, so why not add World of Warcraft to PCs?

Could World of Warcraft come to console?

For years, fans have wanted World of Warcraft on console. There are times when it feels like it could be impossible. Previous expansions gave certain classes perhaps too many abilities to easily play on a controller.

You only have a certain number of button combinations, and you can’t require players to have an upgraded controller like a SCUF. However, World of Warcraft has had controller support for at least a year now.

In this image, I have controller support on (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While reviewing the Ayaneo 2, I tried installing World of Warcraft. The Ayaneo is a hand-held PC, but I had to use game controls to maneuver. That is unless I hooked a keyboard up to the dock.

I had an easy time playing simpler classes, like Rogue. Other classes that required significantly more buttons became frustrating. This is also because I was playing on a system where I had not perfectly optimized the controls. World of Warcraft’s developer would have the time to do that for regular controllers.

Ion Hazzikostas has said in the past that he wants to focus on PCs and that there are no plans for the PlayStation or Xbox to receive the hit MMO. Ion stated that from a technical and artistic perspective, it wouldn’t work.

Final Fantasy 14's already done it (Image via Square Enix)

WoW wouldn’t be the first MMO to make its way to a console. Final Fantasy 14 plays fantastic on a console - I can say that from personal experience.

However, this isn’t something that Blizzard would announce in the middle of an expansion cycle. It would require extensive testing and preparation to ensure a smooth transition and experience for console players.

Many fans think that it would go a long way to reviving World of Warcraft, by giving console players access to the game. There’s a huge audience of gamers who simply don’t play on PC, but would love to give the game a shot.

Sure, some adjustments would have to be made to loadouts and abilities to make it playable on PC. That’s why perhaps the developer is so quiet on the matter.

Have any console announcements been made for World of Warcraft?

Unfortunately, nothing has been said yet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Could WoW come to console? Absolutely. Is it going to, though? The jury is still out on that, but it doesn’t seem likely right now. Fans can play the game on a controller if they want, but they would need an entirely different UI.

Final Fantasy 14 has a different method of perusing the menus on consoles compared to the PC edition, and WoW would need the same. Currently, there are no official announcements, leaving fans to speculate and await any updates from Blizzard.

To hear WoW come to PlayStation or Xbox would be a game-changing announcement. After the success that Dragonflight has had, it would go a long way to keeping fan engagement and hype up for whatever comes next.