World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 “Stuck on Faction Change” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 update is finally live, and there is an extensive amount of content for players to enjoy in the biggest patch of the new chapter. However, new gameplay elements, mounts, and missions are not the only things that made their way to MMO with the Embers of Neltharion, as some players seem to be facing a fair bit of performance issues after the new update as well.

Daniel @daneliasrj @BlizzardCS How long for faction change ? I'm stuck on my main for 2 hours now and still processing .. @BlizzardCS How long for faction change ? I'm stuck on my main for 2 hours now and still processing ..

One of the more popular bugs that seem to be making things more difficult for the community is the “Stuck on Faction Change” error. This occurs mainly when you are trying to change factions, and the process seems to be getting stuck there for hours, and in some cases, faction change fails entirely.

What makes it one of the most annoying bugs to deal with in the game is the lack of permanent solutions available to players, apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Ardenteon @Ardenteon Hey @BlizzardCS I tried to use my faction change token and...well this is the first character I ever made in 2004 I hope he's okay...Login failed if I try to login too. Hey @BlizzardCS I tried to use my faction change token and...well this is the first character I ever made in 2004 I hope he's okay...Login failed if I try to login too. https://t.co/LkMyWCwpFQ

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Stuck on Faction Change” error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.

Fixing the “Stuck on Faction Change” error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1

As mentioned, no permanent solution will help you solve the “Stuck on Faction Change” error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1. However, here are a few things you can try to deal with it:

1) Wait for a patch

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS @Ardenteon We are looking into reports of character services taking longer than they should. I don't have any additional information, but we are aware and working on it. ~V @Ardenteon We are looking into reports of character services taking longer than they should. I don't have any additional information, but we are aware and working on it. ~V

The developers are aware of the issue that many are facing with the faction changes, which is why it’s very likely that they will be coming up with a possible hotfix or patch soon. While it’s uncertain how long it will take to patch things out, it will still be one of the best solutions for the problems.

2) Restart the game

If you are unwilling to wait for the fix, the best thing you can do is try shutting down the game and restarting it from the Battle.net client. While it might not seem like a viable solution initially, many in the community have stated that rebooting the game did help to temporarily solve the “Stuck on Faction Change” error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



Embers of Neltharion:



New Zone: Zaralek Cavern

New Raid: Aberrus

New Mythic+ Dungeons

⚔️ PvP Season 2

And More! The next chapter of #Dragonflight begins today.Embers of Neltharion:New Zone: Zaralek CavernNew Raid: AberrusNew Mythic+ Dungeons⚔️ PvP Season 2And More! The next chapter of #Dragonflight begins today. 🐉 Embers of Neltharion:💎 New Zone: Zaralek Cavern🔥 New Raid: Aberrus⏳ New Mythic+ Dungeons⚔️ PvP Season 2🐉 And More! https://t.co/EtdaMZcRq3

3) Scan and fix files

Another alternative you can try is to scan and fix damaged files in the World of Warcraft installation directory. Selecting the game and then clicking on settings will find the “scana and fix option” in the Battle.net client.

Upon selecting it, a process will start that will go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

A few files may likely have been corrupted during the 10.1 patching process, and this method will replace them with newer ones.

Poll : 0 votes