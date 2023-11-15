World of Warcraft Dragonflight guide: All new mounts available in 10.2 update

One of the best things in World of Warcraft is tracking down cool mounts. The recent 10.2 update brought players into the Emerald Dream, and naturally, there are plenty of new unlocks to find here. Some take specific lengths of time to grab, while others require you to have specific mounts already. Thankfully, one mount that was limited time only is now available if you are willing to complete a quest chain for it. However, this may not be the entire list, as there could be other secrets lurking.

If we should find other hidden or secret mounts in World of Warcraft as patch 10.2 rolls on, we’ll update this accordingly. We’ll go over each mount and a brief description of where you can find them in the game. It could take a long time to get some of these, as a few require opening loot bags, but they are all available.

Mounts to unlock in World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s 10.2 update

When it comes to mounts in World of Warcraft, there are always interesting ones to collect, and the Dragonflight expansion is no exception. On my personal account, I have 264 of them, and that’s nowhere near the complete collection. Some of these, like the Ochre Dreamtalon, are going to take significant waits to see them completed.

Then there are the Dream Infusion options in World of Warcraft, which require you to have specific mounts first before you can claim the new dream versions. We’ll go over the requirements for those in a separate list below so you can check your collection easily.

Unlockable items in 10.2:

Flourishing Whimsydrake (Campaign): Reward from Emerald Welcome

Reward from Grotto Netherwing Drake (Side Quests): Reward from Dragon Keeping

Reward from Reins of the Winter Night Dreamsaber (Emerald Bounties): Within Small Emerald Bloom, Medium Emerald Bloom, and Large Emerald Bloom

Within Small Emerald Bloom, Medium Emerald Bloom, and Large Emerald Bloom Reins of the Ochre Dreamtalon (Daily Quest): Rewarded from A Little Hope is Never without Worth after 23 days of waiting/questing

Rewarded from A Little Hope is Never without Worth after 23 days of waiting/questing Reins of the Lunar Dreamstag (Renown): Renown 17, Dream Wardens; sold by Moon Priestess Lasara for 1,200 resources

Renown 17, Dream Wardens; sold by Moon Priestess Lasara for 1,200 resources Reins of the Suntouched Dreamstag (Renown): Renown 17, Dream Wardens; sold by Moon Priestess Lasara for 1,200 resources

Renown 17, Dream Wardens; sold by Moon Priestess Lasara for 1,200 resources Reins of the Evening Sun Dreamsaber (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom for 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom for 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Reins of the Blossoming Dreamstag (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom for 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom for 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Reins of the Snowfluff Dreamtalon (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Reins of the Morning Flourish Dreamsaber (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Reins of the Springtide Dreamtalon (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Reins of the Rekindled Dreamstag (Seedbloom): Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18

Sold by Talisa Whisperbloom, costs 1 Seedbloom; requires Renown 18 Verdant Armoredon (Dungeon): Reward from Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Three

Reward from Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season Three Reins of Anu’relos, Flame’s Gudance (Raids): Drops from Fyrakk (Mythic)

Drops from Fyrakk (Mythic) Reins of the Shadow Dusk Dreamsaber (Raid): Reward from Glory of the Dream Raider

Reward from Glory of the Dream Raider Verdant Gladiator’s Slitherdrake (PVP): Reward from Gladiator: Dragonflight Season Three

Reward from Gladiator: Dragonflight Season Three Vicious Moonbeast (PVP): Reward from Verdant Combatant (Alliance)

Reward from Verdant Combatant (Alliance) Vicious Moonbeast (PVP): Reward from Verdant Combatant (Horde)

If you own specific mounts in World of Warcraft already, you can unlock some dream mounts from Eliana in the Central Encampment of the Emerald Dream. They cost one Dream Infusion, which appears to have a meter in order to unlock another one of these.

For each of these, you need at least one of the mounts on the list:

Depending on what you have in your collection, you can unlock mounts like this in World of Warcraft. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Deluge: Requires Brown Scouting Ottuk, Brown War Ottuk, Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk, Ivory Trader’s Ottuk, Otherworldly Ottuk Carrier, Otto, Yellow Scouting Ottuk, or Yellow War Ottuk

Requires Brown Scouting Ottuk, Brown War Ottuk, Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk, Ivory Trader’s Ottuk, Otherworldly Ottuk Carrier, Otto, Yellow Scouting Ottuk, or Yellow War Ottuk Imagiwing: Requires Boulder Hauler Reins, Flaming Shalewing Subject 01, Cobalt Shalewing, Igneous Shalewing, Morsel Sniffer Reins, or Sandy Shalewing

Requires Boulder Hauler Reins, Flaming Shalewing Subject 01, Cobalt Shalewing, Igneous Shalewing, Morsel Sniffer Reins, or Sandy Shalewing Mammyth: Requires Loyal Magmammoth, Raging Magmammoth, Renewed Magmammoth, or Subterranean Magmammoth

Requires Loyal Magmammoth, Raging Magmammoth, Renewed Magmammoth, or Subterranean Magmammoth Salatrancer: Requires Ancient Salamanther, or Stormhide Salamanther

Requires Ancient Salamanther, or Stormhide Salamanther Stargazer: Requires Reins of the Blossoming Dreamstag, Reins of the Lunar Dreamstag, Reins of the Rekindled Dreamstag, or Reins of the Suntouched Dreamstag

Requires Reins of the Blossoming Dreamstag, Reins of the Lunar Dreamstag, Reins of the Rekindled Dreamstag, or Reins of the Suntouched Dreamstag Talont: Reins of the Ochre Dreamtalon, Reins of the Snowfluff Dreamtalon, or Reins of the Springtide Dreamtalon

Many of these drops in World of Warcraft will take quite a bit of time investment throughout the 10.2 update. A few require a little luck, while others require intense grinding through Mythics and PVP. Should other mounts appear, we’ll be sure to add them to the list for this patch.