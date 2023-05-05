World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - Where to farm Drake's Shadowflame Crests

If you’re looking to upgrade gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Drake's Shadowflame Crests are going to be key to that endeavor. They are the second upgrade item you can unlock throughout patch 10.1. Drake is the next step after Whelping’s Shadowflame Crest. Though there is a cap on how many you can earn per week, it will increase with time. There is more than one way to unlock these as well, and depending on how you play the game, this will vary.

However, if you want to improve your item level 415 gear into 424, you’re going to need Drake's Shadowflame Crests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As you tackle more challenging content, you will also be able to unlock the other crests. But if you need the second major upgrade item, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Drake's Shadowflame Crests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Where to farm Shadowflame Crests

Complete the appropriate Renown quest

Aberrus Raids

Mythic+ 6-10

Weekly Events

Weekly Quests

Purchase from Spinsoa

Rare Elites

Fyrakk Assaults

Non-Repeatable quests

It’s possible that your first Drake's Shadowflame Crests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will come from the quest of the same name. Once you reach Renown 4 with the Loamm Niffen, you’ll see this quest pop up from Newsy within Loamm itself. There’s nothing to do, though - you’ll talk to another NPC and receive your reward.

That quest gives you one Drake's Shadowflame Crests and 75 Flightstones, but that’s hardly enough to upgrade all of your gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Flightstones are the other currency used to improve your gear, so you’ll want plenty of those. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of those when completing content.

You can make Drake's Shadowflame Crests by combining 15 Drake’s crest fragments. These are unlocked by completing most of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content in Zaralek Cavern.

While Whelping’s Shadowflame items come from LFG-tier raids, if you want the next level up, you’ll need to take part in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raids on Normal difficulty in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The first kills per week of Normal Aberrus bosses reward you with 10 Drake's Shadowflame Crests Fragments, and you gain 15 per wing-end boss.

If you’re a Mythic player, Mythic+ 6 through 10 will give you five fragments if you complete the key, and 12 if you complete them in the proper amount of time. You can also unlock these from Weekly Quests, events, Rare Elites, and Fyrakk Assaults. These can net you between 1-10 crests in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Finally, you can buy up to 30 Drake Shadowflame Crest fragments a week from Spinsoa, for the Unearthed Fragrant Coin currency. There’s a 150 crest fragment cap in the first week, and that will go up by another 150 for a few weeks after.

It won’t take long to be able to farm as many of these as you need on any characters. It’s also worth noting that non-repeatable quests that give crest fragments do not count toward your cap.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gear in time to raid, you have enough time to start farming up before Aberrus, PvP, and Mythics open up on May 9, 2023.

