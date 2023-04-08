World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - Which zones help players level up the fastest?

At the moment, leveling up is an incredibly easy task in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. If you want to level up fast, it’s not especially difficult. While some players are content just grinding through whatever area they happen to be in, others may prefer working through dungeons to get to level cap. As such, both of these are perfectly acceptable solutions to farming EXP, but there are far more efficient solutions you can go with, like targeting specific zones or areas.

Unfortunately, Heirloom Gear no longer grants World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players EXP bonuses, but the stats and abilities on them still make the overall process less tedious. In a day or so, you can easily hit level cap if you're ready to put in some work. If you’re looking to level up an alt, here are some of the best places to do so.

Which World of Warcraft: Dragonflight zones are the fastest to level up with?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is a vast MMO, with several expansions worth of content to consider. With that in mind, it can be incredibly daunting to figure out where to start. While players will always begin in a starting zone, you won’t stay there forever. Thanks to the power of Chromie Time, you can head to Orgrimmar or Stormwind and select specific parts of the game to level up in.

What makes an area faster to level in? It’s essentially a combination of how many quests the zone has and how easy those quests are. As World of Warcraft scales with players now, there are no specific level requirements for going anywhere.

While you don’t have to be a Blood Elf to go to the Eversong Woods and The Ghostlands, it definitely gets you there faster. From the Burning Crusade expansion, this area features several incredibly easy quests, where you usually just kill a few enemies and move on. If you complete all of these quests, it’s easy to get halfway to your goal.

Cape of Stranglethorn is another incredibly useful option. It's absolutely filled with quests, ranging from the Stranglethorn quests to heading into the Booty Bay area. If you want to get the most value here, you must head to the areas in the southern part of the zone (Cape of Stranglethorn), although the entire map is still good.

One of my personal favorite places to obtain EXP is the Plaguelands. I spent a lot of time playing World of Warcraft as an Undead Mage, so the Plaguelands were pretty close to home. Existing near the Ruins of Lordaeron, it’s split between the Western and Eastern Plaguelands.

There's an absolutely vast assortment of quests here, and in addition to that, you can spend a few hours here and kill swarms of monsters while enjoying a great storyline. Frankly, many of my favorite quests throughout my entire time in WoW existed here.

Silverpine Forest is another location in the Undead section of the world, and it is covered in quests. There are several quest hubs to explore, and you can even head beyond this area to reach the Hillsbrad Foothills. Unfortunately, the Hillsbrand Foothills aren’t as great to level up in as they are in Classic.

Another suggestion for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players is to go to Chromie and simply dive into the Legion expansion. Legion’s zones boasts a large number of quests in each of them, allowing you to easily level up from 1-60 just by going through a few of those areas. I recommend starting in Azsuna, with its assortment of rare monsters to kill and quests to undertake.

There are plenty of other places that you can level quickly in, as you play World of Warcraft. This is just a selection of the ones that I personally like to use when I’m leveling one of my many alts in Blizzard’s hit MMO.

