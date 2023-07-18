World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Divergent items - items, unique stats, locations and more

World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon has some interesting Divergent items. These pieces of gear feature new stats that have never been seen before and alternate versions of older stats. These are all unique, powerful pieces of equipment and are highly sought-after in Blizzard’s latest challenging dungeon. However, it may not always be clear which boss you must look to for these items to drop.

We’ll go over which World of Warcraft bosses drop which piece of Divergent gear, their unique stat, and everything else you need to know about this process. As rare as it is with all other item drops, though, beating a boss seldom guarantees dropped items. However, they can drop eventually, with patience and luck.

All Divergent items available in World of Warcraft’s Dawn of the Infinite

Chronikar is one of the Dawn of the Infinite bosses carrying Divergent gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Divergent items only drop in one World of Warcraft: Dragonflight dungeon - Dawn of the Infinite, only at the Mythic difficulty. Players will have their work cut out, as it’s undoubtedly a challenging dungeon, but it’s nothing a coordinated group can’t figure out.

We covered some of these previously, such as when The Infinite Hand was datamined by players. This was ahead of the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.5 patch update. Each of these weapons does something special, whether adding a new stat or movement speed.

Divergent weapons

Double Time (Warglaive): 315 Timestrike - drops from Chronikar.

315 Timestrike - drops from Chronikar. Nick of Time (Dagger): 315 Timestrike - drops from Manifested Timeways.

315 Timestrike - drops from Manifested Timeways. Imbued Frostweave Slippers (Boots - Cloth): 485 Spirit - drops from Blight of Galakrond.

485 Spirit - drops from Blight of Galakrond. Iridal, the Earth’s Master (Two-handed Staff - Int): Executes enemies below 35% HP every 3 min - drops from Iridikron.

Executes enemies below 35% HP every 3 min - drops from Iridikron. The Infinite Hand (Two-handed Mace - Int): 5% movement speed and on-hit Holy damage inside Titan areas - drops from Tyr, the Infinite Keeper.

5% movement speed and on-hit Holy damage inside Titan areas - drops from Tyr, the Infinite Keeper. Traveler’s Timesplitter (Gun - Haste/Mastery): 315 Timestrike - drops from Morchie.

315 Timestrike - drops from Morchie. Gorehowl, Might of the Warchief (Two-handed Axe - Str): 286 Demonbane - drops from Time-Lost Battlefield.

286 Demonbane - drops from Time-Lost Battlefield. Quel’Zaram, High Blade of the Lion (One-handed Sword - Str): 237 Scourgebane - drops from Time-Lost Battlefield.

Time-Lost Battlefield is home to a pair of Divergent gear drops in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Technically, these aren’t new stats on the Divergent gear but specific abilities that these weapons trigger. We covered one in greater detail recently with the reveal of the Imbued Frostweave Slippers. They are called stats but are just abilities that trigger.

New stats

Timestrike: Chance for attacks/abilities/spells to leave a debuff that deals a portion of its damage a 2nd time after 3 seconds.

Chance for attacks/abilities/spells to leave a debuff that deals a portion of its damage a 2nd time after 3 seconds. Demonbane: This applies a bleed effect that only deals damage over time to Demons.

This applies a bleed effect that only deals damage over time to Demons. Scourgebane: Triggers Lion’s Light while equipped, dealing holy damage to Undead enemies.

Triggers Lion’s Light while equipped, dealing holy damage to Undead enemies. Spirit: Restores MP after casting a spell or ability.

As mentioned, this gear drops only in one Mythic-only dungeon and offers eight challenging bosses and even a hard mode if players want to take the challenge to the next level - for better loot.