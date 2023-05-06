World of Warcraft: Dragonflight tier list - Top Healer classes for Mythic+ in Season 2 (10.1)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 of Mythic+ content will make healer classes more important. Although all healer classes received a 25% overall nerf, that honestly makes them more necessary than ever. In Season 1, many Mythic+ groups stopped running heals quite as frankly, thanks to the power of Protection Paladin. This tier list is focused on Mythic+ at the higher levels (15-20) as well. However, this is not a definitive list.

Your mileage will vary on these classes, but the S-Tier picks are certainly the most useful and powerful. This is based on their HPS, DPS, and overall utility to the group. We also assume you have your 4-piece set bonus because those are often incredibly powerful. All healer classes are useful for one thing or another in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but some are just better in Season 2’s Mythic+ dungeons.

Which healer classes are most powerful in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons?

1) S-Tier Heals classes in WoW

S-Tier

Restoration Shaman

Restoration Druid

Preservation Evoker

The top healer classes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight probably aren’t a major shock. Restoration Shaman was one of the strongest healers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2. They have an overwhelming amount of utility and powerful heals, and their tier set is also wildly powerful. When you combine their damage, healing, and utility, they’re on top with no doubt.

On that note, though, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Preservation Evoker is both easy and powerful. It’s a popular, useful class with mobility, strong heals, and some of the best utility abilities in the game. They have a powerful dispel (Cauterizing Flame), a knockback, and a knock-up, and they can reduce incoming damage.

Restoration Druids remain powerful, though some people knock them down into A-Tier. I don’t agree with that. The various buffs and utility abilities make them valuable on top of their instant-cast heals. Having all the instant casts also makes them quite mobile.

2) A-Tier Heals classes in WoW

A-Tier

Discipline Priest

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is still a fantastic healer class; that’s not up for debate. While they have the powerful Power Infusion ability, they lack Battle Resurrection and powerful raid damage buffs like a Bloodlust. While Discipline Priests have incredible healing and damage, they still have some drawbacks. In particular, they’re the only one of these classes without an interrupt.

Depending on your class makeup, that might not be an issue. Many other classes have interrupts, so that could make up for it. While Holy Paladin can’t crank out quite the same numbers as easily, they more than makeup for it with their various buffs and utility abilities. As time rolls on, Holy Paladins might drop into B, but right now, I think they belong here in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

3) B-Tier Heals classes in WoW

B-Tier

Holy Priest

Mistweaver Monk

I think the gap between Holy and Discipline Priest is honestly incredibly slim in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Both are decent, but they just lack the power and usefulness of the S-Tier heals. I think that Priests, in general, will be better as DPS (Shadow Priests) in Mythic+ content.

While I think Mistweaver Monks are neat, they just lack in virtually every department as a healer class. They have powerful heals and some solid crowd control. They’re mobile as well, making them worthwhile in dungeons. This isn’t to say healing as a Monk is a terrible choice. Everything they do is solid, but there are just better options in every other class.

Time will tell how the healers class tier list shakes up as hotfixes and other updates appear. Pro players could also discover new techniques that make these classes more viable in certain Mythic+ dungeons. Until then, this is the current tier list for WoW's Mythics.

