World of Warcraft: Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender legendary weapon guide

If you’re a two-handed axe wielder in World of Warcraft, you will undoubtedly want Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender. This legendary weapon was first unlocked by the guild Echo by defeating Fyrakk on Mythic difficulty. This means players around the world can start farming the raid in order to begin their own quest, but it will take a significant amount of time and resources.

However, this is a work in progress. All the steps and ingredients have not been unveiled for Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender in World of Warcraft. As more is done to put this weapon together, we’ll update this article to help you work on the legendary weapon questline in WoW.

How to unlock Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Now that Echo has defeated Fyrakk the Blazing on Mythic in World of Warcraft’s latest raid, other players can start farming Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender. If it is anything like the previous legendary weapon for Evokers, it will drop on all difficulties but with slightly better chances on harder difficulties (Heroic, Mythic).

The weapon drops in one piece, but upon equipping it, players will be engulfed in Shadowflame. After the initial cutscene ends, players will receive a quest, The Shadowflame Axe.

Legendary Weapon stats

Item Level : 500

: 500 Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe

Two-Handed Axe DPS: 1,831-3,804 (782.6 dps)

1,831-3,804 (782.6 dps) Stats: 1,040 Strength, 4,524 Stamina

1,040 Strength, 4,524 Stamina Secondary Stats: 400 Critical Strike, 676 Haste

400 Critical Strike, 676 Haste Use Ability: Unleash the Rage of Fyr'alath to charge towards your target and swing repeatedly, dealing 468338 Shadowflame damage over 3s to all who would stand in your way (2m Cooldown).

Unleash the Rage of Fyr'alath to charge towards your target and swing repeatedly, dealing 468338 Shadowflame damage over 3s to all who would stand in your way (2m Cooldown). Equip Ability: Your attacks apply Mark of Fyr'alath, dealing 26184 Shadowflame damage over 15s. Upon activation, Fyr'alath draws in the flames from all marks to increase its damage by 10%.

Adjusting the Haft of Fyr'alath in World of Warcraft

This requires you to head to the Azerothian Archives, which are unfortunately not available yet but will come to the game in 10.2.5. While at the Azerothian Archives, speak to Eadweard Dalyngrigge; you will then receive the quest Handling It. It will require you to adjust Fyr'alath’s haft so you hold the weapon safely:

Handling It: Symbiotic Glowspore Grip (Leatherworking)

Symbiotic Glowspore Grip (Leatherworking) Handling It: Concentrated Sophic Vellum

Concentrated Sophic Vellum Handling It: Rune of Shadowbinding

1) Symbiotic Glowspore Grip (Leatherworking)

The Centaur Erden (Ohn’ahran Plains, east of Mountainview Post) will give you the task you need to complete: Handling It: Shadowed Dreamleaf. This requires you to gather 200 Shadowed Dreamleaf items. To find these, take part in Superbloom events and complete objectives.

Once you’ve taken part in one, the World of Warcraft player working on Fyr'alath will receive a Tattered Dreamleaf. This item lets you tag a friendly ally that can assist you in finding Shadowed Dreamleaf items.

If that person completes the Dreamleaf quest, they’ll receive a Restored Dreamleaf. This will allow you to buff a Fyr'alath quester and make farming the leaves faster. Success grants the Prototype Dreamleaf Grip. You’ll need this to craft Erden’s Dreamleaf Grip later. It will require the following materials:

400x Zaralek Glowspores

3x Obsidian Cobraskin

1x Prototype Dreamleaf Grip

5x Dreaming Essence

50x Mireslush Hide (1*)

2) Concentrated Sophic Vellum (Enchanting)

Shalasar Glimmerdusk is a Nightborne found near the Nelthazan Ruins on the Ohn’ahran Plains. She will task you with finding 20 Radiant Flecks of Ash from equipment found in the Emerald Dream. This typically means Epic Gear, but right now, players can purchase the Fallen Protector Handguards for 300 Dragon Isles Supplies via Moon Priestess Lasara (requires 7 with Dream Wardens).

With a total of 6,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, World of Warcraft players can swiftly disenchant enough items to easily unlock the Prototype Order Vellum. This will be used to craft Shalasar’s Sophic Vellum later in this quest. It requires the following materials:

150x Awakened Fire

100x Awakened Earth

50x Awakened Order

200x Resonant Crystal

1x Prototype Order Vellum

3) Rune of Shadowbinding (Inscription)

While speaking to Lydiara Whisperfeather near Azure Span’s Azure Archives, she’ll ask you to collect 50 Taut Tethercoil. It drops from a variety of powerful enemies in the Emerald Dream. Rares and Rare-Elite mobs both have a chance to drop 1-3 of these.

Upon completing this grind, you’ll receive the Prototype Binding Rune. This will also be used in the crafting of Lydiara’s Binding Rune, later in this quest chain in World of Warcraft. It requires the following items:

10x Shadowflame Essence

250x Cosmic Ink (1*)

50x Runed Writhebark (3*)

1x Prototype Binding Rune

This is what's currently known about Fyr'alath, the Dreamrender in World of Warcraft. As further steps are unlocked, we’ll update this guide with everything you’ll need to do next for this legendary weapon questline.