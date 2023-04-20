World of Warcraft servers downtime: How to keep up with maintenance schedules, updates, and more

World of Warcraft, like any MMORPG, is a live service title that often faces server downtime, connectivity issues, and maintenance schedules. During this time, players are unable to log onto the servers or boot the game, thereby leaving players with no choice but to wait until the servers are back up again. Server downtime can be frustrating for MMO players, leaving many in the community looking to keep track of when the servers for their favorite games go down.

Downtimes range from minor maintenance to major patch updates, which also dictate the total time the servers will be down.

This guide will go over some of the things you can do to keep track of World of Warcraft servers and check if there is maintenance scheduled for any given day.

Keeping track of World of Warcraft servers

1) Weekly updates

The wowreset website keeps track of when the World of Warcraft servers will go down next. As the MMO has a weekly maintenance period at 9 am CT, usually on a Tuesday in NA and Wednesday in the EU, the website accurately tracks the next downtime.

While these downtime periods may not be long, the time might extend based on how well server maintenance is going and if there is a major patch scheduled for release that day.

With bigger seasonal updates bringing in new expansions and additional gameplay features, these patches usually come with longer server downtime.

2) Follow forums for sudden server downtimes

World of Warcraft often faces server downtime even beyond the scheduled maintenance date and time. This usually occurs when there is a bug, or higher server traffic when the game is taken offline and the developers are made to deploy emergency hotfixes to deal with the issue.

When it comes to emergency downtime, you will need to follow the Support forums for the game. Every time the servers go down outside the maintenance schedule, Blizzard usually provides an update on forums while including an estimated time on when the servers will be back up again.

3) Follow Blizzard support

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS #Bnet ] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. [#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue.

Apart from updating the forums, Blizzard Support also sends out regular tweets from its handle, updating players on the server situation. Every time there is a scheduled maintenance or outage, the handle updates players on the most recent developments and even provides solutions to some bugs that one might be facing.

World of Warcraft has developed a robust support team over the decades, so if you are having a problem with the game, you can send them a ticket.

4) Checking Realm status

It’s likely that instead of a mass outage, the game's server is down. You can find out more about this by visiting the World of Warcraft official website and checking if your realm is facing issues.

While it’s rare to see specific servers facing an issue in the MMO, it’s still a possibility that one should consider.

