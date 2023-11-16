WoW 19th Anniversary event: Dates, quests, rewards, and more

It’s time to celebrate the WoW 19th Anniversary event. Starting today, November 16, 2023, it will run through early December. Players will have access to a few mounts, quite a few items to unlock, a new pet, and much more. It’s always an exciting time for gamers, young and old, to celebrate the continued existence of Blizzard’s hit MMORPG. Each anniversary event is different, and the 19th one is no exception.

We’ll go over everything we know in terms of what you can see and do as a part of the WoW 19th Anniversary event on the Retail servers. Should anything take place on the Classic servers, we’ll keep you up to date on that as well.

How long does the WoW 19th Anniversary event last?

The WoW 19th Anniversary event will last from November 16, 2023, until December 7, 2023. That gives players a few weeks to do everything they wish. Simply logging in will give them an achievement, “WoW’s 19th Anniversary”, and they can also check their mailbox on every character to receive a gift package.

This gift will contain the following items, regardless of faction or character level:

Celebration Package: Experience/Reputation gains increased by 19% for the event’s duration

Experience/Reputation gains increased by 19% for the event’s duration Invitation from the Timewalkers: Begins the A Timely Invitation quest

Begins the quest Celebration Fireworks

200 Timewarped Badges

Lil’ Frostwing

Lil’ Frostwing is a version of Lil’ Deathwing from the Cataclysm Collector’s Edition, only adjusted to have a "Wrath of the Lich King" flavor for the WoW 19th Anniversary event. It’s also worth noting that the reputation increase also includes current factions like the Dream Wardens in the Emerald Dream.

WoW 19th Anniversary events to take part in

The World Boss Doomwalker is back in Tanaris, and this year, he has a 100% chance of dropping the Azure Worldchiller mount during the WoW 19th Anniversary event.

You can also take part in the quest The Originals, which will have you defeat Lord Kazzak (Blasted Lands), Azuregos (Azshara), and the Dragon of Nightmare (old world Emerald Dream portals). It’s worth fighting these bosses, as they hold gear that hasn’t been available in the game for years.

The gear has been scaled up from these events as well, granting item level 441 (⅛) gear. This also goes for the vendor gear for Alterac Valley. Speaking of Alterac Valley, there’s a fun new event surrounding that PvP mode as well.

Alterac Valley of Olde: Korrak’s Revenge Battleground is a version of the original battleground but changed slightly. It has no time limit or reinforcements, and you have to go around completing quests and summoning the various bosses. It promises to be a more challenging experience compared to what most Alterac Valley players are used to in the modern game.

That said, if you farm 200 Timewarped Badges during Alterac Valley of Olde, you unlock the Alterac Valley of Olde achievement. Even if you don’t win a single match, you’ll unlock this during the WoW 19th Anniversary event.

It’s worth doing since it grants the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance mount) and Frostwolf Snarler (Horde mount) to you for both factions. Each time you win, you receive 20 badges, and losing nets 10. In addition, there are quests to complete, which also grant badges.

You’ll find it in the default PvP menu for Retail World of Warcraft, and you can queue alone, in a party, or even in a raid group. It’s been said that some of the classic epics found here will be available again: Ice Barbed Spear, The Lobotomizer, The Unstoppable Force, and The Immovable Object.

If you want to purchase classic Alterac Valley items (rescaled for modern days), you can head to the Alterac Valley entrance in Hillsbrad and purchase them for Timewarped Badges and Marks of Honor.

If you head to the Caverns of Time, Chromie can also grant you quests to complete or queue you up for the events that are taking place. Historian Ma’di also sells some of the older items down within the caverns themselves.

Finally, one of the quests you unlock during the WoW 19th Anniversary event lets you take a daily quiz via A Time to Reflect. You answer a question, and if you’re correct, you earn 5 Timewarped Badges. You can keep guessing until you’re right, thankfully.

As mentioned, the WoW 19th Anniversary event begins later this morning and will be available until December 7, 2023. Also going on at this time is the Race to World First for Amirdrassil. We recently spoke to Method about the ongoing race, which you can find here.