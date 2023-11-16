How to unlock Azure Worldchiller mount during WoW 19th Anniversary

The WoW 19th Anniversary event begins today, and that means the limited-time drop, the Azure Worldchiller mount, will now be available. As soon as the event starts, players will be able to seek this out alongside a wealth of other activities. Thankfully, this particular drop is going to be very easy to receive - it won’t be a rare drop like Invincible, the Headless Horseman’s reins, or the Ashes of A’lar.

To pick up the Azure Worldchiller mount, you just need to be at the right place at the right time. No quests to complete, no complicated tricks or achievements to perform. We’ve got you covered, so if you want this mount, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Azure Worldchiller mount in the WoW 19th Anniversary event

In order to pick up the Azure Worldchiller mount, you just have to be logged in during the WoW 19th Anniversary event and head to the right spot. To unlock it, you need to head out to Tanaris and take down a powerful World Boss known as Doomwalker.

This is going to feel very familiar to players who have participated in previous events. For example, the Illidari Doomhawk was found in the same way, by defeating Doomwalker. Doomwalker can be found in Tanaris, and the easiest way to get there is to head to your capital city (Stormwind/Orgrimmar) and use the Caverns of Time Portal.

It’s also being said as of this writing that it’s a 100% drop, so players will not have to grind the battle; simply defeating it once during the WoW 19th Anniversary event will net you the Azure Worldchiller mount.

This mount is a reskin of another limited-time mount, the Obsidian Worldbreaker. That said, it has a more Wrath of the Lich King look. While some fans are frustrated at the reskin, it’s a common practice in World of Warcraft. Luckily, fans will have a few weeks to grab this mount.

The previous event required you to complete the Weekly Quest, Doomwalkin’ Has Come Knockin’, to receive the Illidari Doomhawk mount, but that appears to have been changed for the WoW 19th Anniversary event. The boss' respawn timer is unknown as of yet.

In addition, the boss drops item level 441 (⅛) item level gear, making it worth doing for most players in World of Warcraft. If players want to complete the quests involved with this event, they’ll need to head to the Caverns of Time in Tanaris.

The WoW 19th Anniversary event begins today, November 16, 2023, and will run through December 7, 2023. During this time, players will be able to unlock the Azure Worldchiller mount, Lil’ Frostwing pet, and enjoy a wide variety of other events and quests.

