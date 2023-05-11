How to easily find and defeat the Zaqali Elders World Boss in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1 introduced a new World Boss fight, the Zaqali Elders. While you can only loot these once per week, it’s worth attempting for the Item Level 415 gear that they can drop. Naturally, this isn’t a guaranteed drop for this World Boss. When available to fight, it’s easy to spot on the map, and you will have to contend with both Zaqali upon arrival - Vakan and Gholna. There’s something for all classes from these bosses, but you’re going to have to work hard for it.

The Zaqali Elders are a World Boss, so you’re going to want to be in as big a raid group as possible in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Since this is the only known World Boss in the Zacarn Cavern at this moment, its a pretty high priority battle. Here’s what everyone needs to know about this enemy.

How to find the Zaqali Elders in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

When the elite purple icon shows up on the map, the Zaqali Elders await in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Games)

It’s easy enough to find out when the Zaqali Elders are available to fight in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. They only appeared in the game after the recent 10.1 patch update. Vakan and Gholnar are a pair of giant Zaqalis that spawn in the Zaqali Caldera area of Zaralek Cavern.

It’s highly recommended that you bring a large group, or you join one via the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Group Finder. They're an incredibly powerful pair of foes, which makes sense as they are present a World Boss fight.

You can find their location in the image above, but if you would like the specific coordinates, they can be fought at [26.87, 45.25]. When the purple elite World Quest shows up, you can head out and battle them. You can also check Group Finder to see if any other servers have the fight up.

These two Djaradin give each other a 90% damage reduction when they’re tanked close together, so you’ll want to take the time to move them far enough apart to prevent this. You could defeat them together, but it will take far more time than it’s worth.

Vakan will use Enveloping Darkness to create Blistering Cyclones, while Gholna conjures Lava Geysers that erupt shortly after arriving. They continue to deal fire damage to nearby players, and each boss also has a special power when they hit 100 Energy.

Vakan has Scorching Eclipse, which blasts random spots on the map with Shadowflame. Conversely, Gholna throws magma every five seconds for a duration of 20 seconds, which hits random spots with Volcanic damage. They are also shielded during these casts, so be aware of that.

This is a boss fight where you’re going to need to be moving around fairly frequently to avoid the Zaqali Elders’ various attacks, but it’s not too challenging with a large enough group. If you’re a healer, be aware of the stacking abilities that the tanks will suffer - Searing Touch and Burning Shadows, respectively.

It’s not a complicated fight, so just head in with a huge group of players, and do your best to avoid the waves of magma and Shadowflame that the two towering bosses use in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Keep the Zaqali Elders apart and melt them. When one is defeated, the other declares victory, and powers up. They will reduce their cast times and increase their Energy Regeneration in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight World Boss fight.

Loot from bosses

Heatbinder’s Burning Slippers (Cloth - feet)

Gholna’s Lavaborne Legwraps (Cloth - legs)

Ashen Zaralek Cuirass (Leather - chest)

Cavernous Foliage Wristbands (Leather - wrist)

Blazestalker’s Smelted Cleats (Mail - feet)

Crown of the Twin Elders (Mail - head)

Epaulettes of Draconic Conquest (Plate - shoulders)

Vakan’s Shale Greatbelt (Plate - belt)

After that, simply collect your loot, if there is any for you, and head back into the world to tackle other challenges. Whether Mythics, PvP or Aberrus, there’s plenty for you to work towards in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.

