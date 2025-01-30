WoW: All Lunar Festival rewards (2025)

The WoW Lunar Festival has begun, bringing a wide assortment of rewards you can purchase with gold, silver, and Coins of Ancestry! Whether you want to buy fireworks to set off anytime you want, a cool new mount, or a skin for your Dragonriding mount — there’s something for everyone this season. Additionally, there are several cosmetic outfits available for your characters, but you’ll need to do a little work first.
As you explore, you’ll also need Coins of Ancestry to get the good items, which can be found on the various elders across Azeroth. This year, new elders have been added thanks to the addition of the Khaz Algar island. If you want to know what you can get in WoW this year for the Lunar Festival, we’re here to help.
All Lunar Festival vendors and rewards you can purchase in WoW
The basic vendor for WoW’s Lunar Festival can be found in pretty much every capital city, so they won’t be hard to locate. There’s a quest to introduce you to the Lunar Festival that will take you to the central hub. For example — in Orgrimmar’s case — that was in the Valley of Wisdom. Here, you’ll find a basic vendor that will sell you the fireworks you need to complete your quest — which will then lead you to Moonglade, where the other three vendors are waiting.
Lunar Festival Vendor
- Lunar Launcher (mount): 75 Coins of Ancestry
- Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor (Dragon Armor): 50,000g
- Moonglow (consumable): 15c
- Small Red Rocket: 25c
- Small Blue Rocket: 25c
- Small Green Rocket: 25c
- Blue Rocket Cluster: 1s
- Green Rocket Cluster: 1s
- Red Rocket Cluster: 1s
- Festival Firecracker: 3s
Once you’ve fired off some fireworks, you’ll get your invitation to Moonglade for the WoW Lunar Festival, where more rewards await. Just use the Lunar Invitation while in the glow of the moonlight pillar, and you’ll be teleported to the home of the Druids. There, you will find three vendors scattered across town.
Valadar Starsong is the first vendor, and it’s worth noting that while they sell two pets (Red Lantern/Blue Lantern) — Horde can only purchase the Red — and Alliance can only purchase the Blue — among these WoW Lunar Festival rewards.
Valadar Starsong (54.0 35.0)
- Lunar Lantern (Pet): 50 Coins
- Festival Lantern (Pet): 50 Coins
- Perky Blaster (Pet Item): 1 Coin
- Festival Dumplings (Consumable): 1 Coin
- Festive Green Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Festive Pink Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Festive Purple Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Festive Black Pant Suit (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Festive Teal Pant Suit (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Festive Blue Pant Suit (Transmog): 5 Coins
- Crown of Dark Blossoms (Transmog): 25 Coins
- Crown of Prosperity (Transmog): 25 Coins
- Crown of Courage (Transmog): 25 Coins
- Crown of Good Fortune (Transmog): 25 Coins
- Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor (Dragon Armor): 50,000g
- Lunar Launcher (Mount): 75 Coins
- Lunar Festival Fireworks Pack: 5 Coins
- Elune’s Candle: 10s
Fariel Starsong is the next vendor, found at Nighthaven in Moonglade — on the deck on the east side of town. They primarily sell toys, patterns, and schematics. They also have some Heirloom item upgrades, if you don’t want to pay in other currencies.
Fariel Starsong (54.0 35.0)
- Everlasting Alliance Firework (Toy): 25 Coins
- Everlasting Horde Firework (Toy): 25 Coins
- Lunar Elder’s Hearthstone (Toy): 30 Coins
- Red Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins
- Blue Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins
- Green Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins
- Red Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Red Dragon Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Blue Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Blue Dragon Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Green Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Green Dragon Head Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins
- Pattern: Festival Dress: 5 Coins
- Pattern: Festival Suit: 5 Coins
- Schematic: Cluster Launcher: 5 Coins
- Schematic: Firework Launcher: 5 Coins
- Schematic: Alliance Firework: 5 Coins
- Schematic: Horde Firework: 5 Coins
- Schematic: Snake Firework: 5 Coins
- Small Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins
- Cluster Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins
- Large Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins
- Large Cluster Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins
- Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 40 Coins
- Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins
- Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins
- Battle-Hardened Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins
- Eternal Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins
Finally, there’s Jefan the Crafter (56.6 39.6) — who only sells one item — Star Lanterns for 1 Coin of Ancestry. Using this item will summon a Star Lantern that floats off into the sky. It makes for a very nice visual. Additionally, you can get more Coins of Ancestry by visiting the various Elders and completing specific quests in Moonglade.
