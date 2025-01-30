WoW: All Lunar Festival rewards (2025)

The WoW Lunar Festival has begun, bringing a wide assortment of rewards you can purchase with gold, silver, and Coins of Ancestry! Whether you want to buy fireworks to set off anytime you want, a cool new mount, or a skin for your Dragonriding mount — there’s something for everyone this season. Additionally, there are several cosmetic outfits available for your characters, but you’ll need to do a little work first.

As you explore, you’ll also need Coins of Ancestry to get the good items, which can be found on the various elders across Azeroth. This year, new elders have been added thanks to the addition of the Khaz Algar island. If you want to know what you can get in WoW this year for the Lunar Festival, we’re here to help.

All Lunar Festival vendors and rewards you can purchase in WoW

The basic vendor for WoW’s Lunar Festival can be found in pretty much every capital city, so they won’t be hard to locate. There’s a quest to introduce you to the Lunar Festival that will take you to the central hub. For example — in Orgrimmar’s case — that was in the Valley of Wisdom. Here, you’ll find a basic vendor that will sell you the fireworks you need to complete your quest — which will then lead you to Moonglade, where the other three vendors are waiting.

There are plenty of neat rewards at the various Lunar Festival vendors in WoW right now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lunar Festival Vendor

Lunar Launcher (mount): 75 Coins of Ancestry

75 Coins of Ancestry Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor (Dragon Armor): 50,000g

50,000g Moonglow (consumable): 15c

15c Small Red Rocket: 25c

25c Small Blue Rocket: 25c

25c Small Green Rocket: 25c

25c Blue Rocket Cluster: 1s

1s Green Rocket Cluster: 1s

1s Red Rocket Cluster: 1s

1s Festival Firecracker: 3s

Once you’ve fired off some fireworks, you’ll get your invitation to Moonglade for the WoW Lunar Festival, where more rewards await. Just use the Lunar Invitation while in the glow of the moonlight pillar, and you’ll be teleported to the home of the Druids. There, you will find three vendors scattered across town.

Valadar Starsong is the first vendor, and it’s worth noting that while they sell two pets (Red Lantern/Blue Lantern) — Horde can only purchase the Red — and Alliance can only purchase the Blue — among these WoW Lunar Festival rewards.

The primary vendors are found right here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Valadar Starsong (54.0 35.0)

Lunar Lantern (Pet): 50 Coins

50 Coins Festival Lantern (Pet): 50 Coins

50 Coins Perky Blaster (Pet Item): 1 Coin

1 Coin Festival Dumplings (Consumable): 1 Coin

1 Coin Festive Green Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins

5 Coins Festive Pink Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins

5 Coins Festive Purple Dress (Transmog): 5 Coins

5 Coins Festive Black Pant Suit (Transmog) : 5 Coins

: 5 Coins Festive Teal Pant Suit (Transmog): 5 Coins

5 Coins Festive Blue Pant Suit (Transmog): 5 Coins

5 Coins Crown of Dark Blossoms (Transmog): 25 Coins

25 Coins Crown of Prosperity (Transmog): 25 Coins

25 Coins Crown of Courage (Transmog): 25 Coins

25 Coins Crown of Good Fortune (Transmog): 25 Coins

25 Coins Winding Slitherdrake: Lunar Festival Armor (Dragon Armor): 50,000g

50,000g Lunar Launcher (Mount): 75 Coins

75 Coins Lunar Festival Fireworks Pack: 5 Coins

5 Coins Elune’s Candle: 10s

Fariel Starsong is the next vendor, found at Nighthaven in Moonglade — on the deck on the east side of town. They primarily sell toys, patterns, and schematics. They also have some Heirloom item upgrades, if you don’t want to pay in other currencies.

Fariel Starsong (54.0 35.0)

Everlasting Alliance Firework (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Everlasting Horde Firework (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Lunar Elder’s Hearthstone (Toy): 30 Coins

30 Coins Red Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins

10 Coins Blue Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins

10 Coins Green Dragon Body Costume (Toy): 10 Coins

10 Coins Red Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Red Dragon Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Blue Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Blue Dragon Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Green Dragon Head Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Green Dragon Head Tail Costume (Toy): 25 Coins

25 Coins Pattern: Festival Dress: 5 Coins

5 Coins Pattern: Festival Suit: 5 Coins

5 Coins Schematic: Cluster Launcher: 5 Coins

5 Coins Schematic: Firework Launcher: 5 Coins

5 Coins Schematic: Alliance Firework: 5 Coins

5 Coins Schematic: Horde Firework: 5 Coins

5 Coins Schematic: Snake Firework: 5 Coins

5 Coins Small Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins

5 Coins Cluster Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins

5 Coins Large Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins

5 Coins Large Cluster Rocket Recipes: 5 Coins

5 Coins Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 40 Coins

40 Coins Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins

75 Coins Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins

75 Coins Battle-Hardened Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins

75 Coins Eternal Heirloom Armor Casing (Heirloom): 75 Coins

This vendor only sells one item, but they're worth purchasing at least once (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, there’s Jefan the Crafter (56.6 39.6) — who only sells one item — Star Lanterns for 1 Coin of Ancestry. Using this item will summon a Star Lantern that floats off into the sky. It makes for a very nice visual. Additionally, you can get more Coins of Ancestry by visiting the various Elders and completing specific quests in Moonglade.

