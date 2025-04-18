WoW Classic Anniversary Phase 4 launch date, and what to expect

The WoW Classic Anniversary servers are about to enter a new era of content with Phase 4, launching in May 2025. Primarily content for level-capped players, there is a familiar raid on the way, world bosses, and even an event in the world, where something sinister stirs out in the desert sands. Those who played the original vanilla World of Warcraft will remember what occured there, as it led to the first major world-changing event the game received: the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait long for Phase 4 of the WoW Classic Anniversary servers, since the gates to the new content open on the week of May 1, 2025. A significant amount of content will be available — here’s what will unlock next.

What’s coming in WoW Classic Anniversary Phase 4?

After the weekly maintenance on the WoW Classic Anniversary servers, for the week of May 1, 2025, Phase 4 will kick off, with quite a bit of content. Whether you like fishing, World Bosses, raiding, or simply questing, there’s will be work for you to do in the wilds. Here’s what awaits:

Zul’Gurub (20-player raid)

Tier 0.5 Class Armor Sets (Dungeon Set 2) now available

The Dragons of Nightmare (World Bosses)

Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza

The Stirring of the Silithid

I'll never forget grinding ZG when it debuted, with my guild back on the Rexxar server (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps the biggest part of Phase 4 content is Zul’Gurub, World of Warcraft’s 20-person raid in Stranglethorn Vale, east of Lake Nazferiti. You’ll farm reputation with the Zandalari Tribe by turning in important items, and face off against a total of 10 bosses, though there are technically 13.

The Edge of Madness encounter offers a boss out of a pool of four that changes weekly. We imagine it will still require a Gurubashi Mojo Madness potion from an Alchemist to trigger the event.

High Priest Arlokk

High Priest Jek’lik

High Priest Mar’li

High Priest Thekal

High Priest Venoxis

Bloodlord Mandokir

Jin’do the Hexer

Gahz’ranka

Edge of Madness (Each available once weekly): Gri’lek, Hazza’rah, Renetaki, Wushoolay

Hakkar

In addition to the Turtle Polymorph spell for Mages, which can drop off of Gahz’ranka, you can pick up a pair of incredibly rare mounts: The Swift Razzashi Raptor and Swift Zulian Tiger mounts.

In addition, WoW Classic Anniversary Phase 4 lets players farm their Tier 0.5 Class Armor Sets. Head to Deliana in Ironforge (Great Forge) or Mokvar in Orgrimmar (Valley of Wisdom) to start the quest to unlock this great gear.

If you’re more into World Bosses, the Dragons of Nightmare will be available at the portals at the Great Trees, guarding the Emerald Dream. These are incredibly dangerous fights, so you should go with a full raid party. There’s a portal in Duskwood (Twilight Grove), The Hinterlands (Seradane), Feralas (Dream Bough), and Ashenvale (Bough Shadow).

Something less casual, but still competitive, is the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza tournaments. When it’s time, you’ll see goblins visit both Ironforge and Orgrimmar, inviting you down to Stranglethorn Vale to do some fishing!

Finally, something lurks in the desert of Silithus. The Silithids hives have awakened, and players can aid the Cenarion Circle in a series of quests down in the region to learn more about these deadly creatures. The Twilight Hammer cult is also lurking, so something is certainly amiss in Silithus. All of this great WoW Classic Anniversary content kicks off soon, on May 1, 2025, when Phase 4 begins.

