WoW Classic Hardcore streamer shows sneaky way to win almost any Duel to the Death

WoW Classic Hardcore duels require a Duel to the Death. Also known as Mak’gora, these duels aren’t simple, friendly one-on-one battles. One player will be sent back to character creation and lose all their progress in World of Warcraft Classic. However, both players must consent to these. A Warcraft streamer by the name of Ziqo released a video recently that showed the sneakiest, meanest trick to win duels easier than ever.

It won’t always be possible to set up a Duel to the Death in WoW Classic Hardcore this way, but with proper planning, you could make every duel easier - until Blizzard decides to nerf this strategy.

WoW Classic Hardcore streamer Ziqo reveals incredible Duel to the Death tech

This strategy by WoW Classic Hardcore streamer Ziqo might be the sneakiest Duel to the Death tech I’ve ever seen. The player set up a duel in Brill to battle a Warlock as a Mage - one of the strongest classes in Hardcore. Everything seemed normal at first - Frost Nova, the Voidwalker, takes it down and constantly polymorphs the Warlock.

However, players might notice in the above clip that he was essentially 1% to the next level. The WoW Classic Hardcore player made sure to fight in town, where he could easily complete a quest in a pinch.

Out of nowhere, Ziqo runs back to a nearby NPC and turns in a quest. Leveling up means he received a full restore of HP and MP. The enemy player realized they were stuck in this duel and tried to run, but it was no use. The WoW Classic Hardcore streamer caught and smashed the other player with Frostbolts to end the Duel to the Death.

Players can level up mid-duel, with a variety of ways to get experience. However, this is something that Blizzard Entertainment might decide to nerf or even remove. This could also work out in the wild if you explore an area you haven’t been to before or use an AOE spell to kill a weak enemy and level up.

There are no rules in Mak’gora. Players can use whatever tools they have at their disposal to win. The Warlock in this duel popped a Healthstone they created to return to full health, so Ziqo had to act fast. It seemed like he agreed to the duel with this particular tech in mind.

It’s a clip that has seen over 27,000 views on YouTube alone in the past two days. Quite a few other players have retweeted it, impressed by the player's skill and knowledge of the game. Players in the future might be a little more careful about when and how they accept duels.

If you want to take advantage of this kind of Duel to the Death tech in WoW Classic Hardcore will have to be very smart about how they level up. You must be as close to a level as possible and be in a hub with other players. Ensure there’s a completeable quest within running range if things get dangerous.

It might seem unfair or even mean, but there are no rules in a fight - you must do whatever it takes to survive a Duel to the Death and continue on in WoW Classic Hardcore. If you want to know the best classes to level up, we have a handy list here.