WoW Classic Season of Discovery: Best Runes and talents for Warriors

Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery have a few options when it comes to their best Runes and talents. The melee experts have three specializations: Protection, Fury, and Arms. However, we will only cover the builds that lead to the best experience for you as a player. That means we aren’t covering a build for the spec that is less effective. In this case, it’s Fury. If you want to be the best DPS or Tank Warrior you can be, we’ll get you ready in no time.

It will be up to you to master rotations, acquire gear, and get to level 25, but if you want to know the best Runes and talents for a Warrior in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, look no further. You will be ready to stack Rage in no time.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Runes and talents for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) DPS Build (Arms)

Here are your talents as a DPS Warrior in WoW Classic Season of Discovery (Image via WoWhead.com)

If you’re going to DPS as a Warrior in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you must go Arms instead of Fury. The best way to go right now is a huge two-handed weapon. The weapon you should use also depends on your race. For example, Orcs have improved Axes, so they’ll want something like Butcher’s Cleaver or Bearded Boneaxe. Keep an eye on what passive skills your race has.

Regarding talents, we’re focused on the Arms spec, with one point in Fury for Cruelty. That grants 1% greater Critical Strike chance. You’ll eventually be putting points in Fury in later phases anyway.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Warriors will be using talents that improve the effectiveness of certain key abilities (Rend, Heroic Strike, Charge). Additionally, when they crit, they’ll make enemies bleed for further damage. While it does not have the best DPS right now, if you are leveling a Warrior, you will probably go this route at the start.

Talents

Improved Rend: 3/3

Improved Heroic Strike: 3/3

Improved Charge: 2/2

Tactical Mastery: 2/5

Deep Wounds: 3/3

Cruelty: 1/5

You’ll also want a few useful Warrior Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Flagellation is one of the best Runes you can use. It gives a bonus to Physical damage after activating Bloodrage or Berserker Rage. It’s a great way to get extra burst damage. You must have Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage active first.

Next, you’ll want Quick Strike, which is another attack ability. In addition to dealing damage, it also triggers the effects of Heroic Strike, a positive for Warriors here. Finally, Consumed by Rage triggers Enrage, and grants an additional 20% boost to melee damage for 12s or 12 strikes, whichever occurs first.

Runes

Enchant Chest: Flagellation

Enchant Hands: Quick Strike

Enchant Legs: Consumed by Rage

2) Tanking (Protection)

If you're going to tank, here are your talents (Image via Wowhead.com)

Naturally, if you’re tanking as a Warrior in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’re going Protection spec. Later, players will no doubt put points in other trees, but for now, it’s 16 points in the Protection tree.

The goal is to have a fantastic block chance and more Rage via Shield Specialization, and more Rage when you activate Bloodrage, thanks to Improved Bloodrage. Eventually, we’ll probably have five points in Toughness, but three for now grants 6% additional armor value from your items.

Improved Shield Block and Defiance are also must-haves. Defiance will increase the threat you generate while in Defensive Stance, and Improved Shield Block lets your Shield Block take care of an additional incoming strike in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. You’ll also have the 10m cooldown Last Stand, which grants you 30% of your maximum hit points for 20s. This vanishes after the ability ends.

Talents

Shield Specialization: 5/5

Toughness: 3/5

Improved Bloodrage: 2/2

Last Stand: 1/1

Defiance: 4/5

Improved Shield Block: 1/3

As a Warrior tank in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, there are three must-have Runes, as I see it. Warbringer lets you use Charge, Intercept, and Intervene in combat, regardless of your stance, and even removes impairing effects. That’s never a bad thing.

Devastate makes Sunder Armor deal 60% extra weapon damage, increased by 6% per stack whenever you’re in Defensive Stance with a Shield equipped. Finally, Furious Thunder makes Thunder Clap increase the time between attacks and poses greater threats (50%). These might change later, but for now, they are the best offerings.

Runes

Enchant Chest: Warbringer

Enchant Hands: Devastate

Enchant Legs: Furious Thunder

This will be updated again when Phase 2 officially begins for WoW Classic Season of Discovery. As new abilities and runes get added, we’ll make sure you’re armed with all the pertinent information.