WoW Classic Season of Discovery rune changes datamined: Warlock and Shaman tank adjustments, new abilities, and more

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is on the way soon, and some interesting changes have been found via dataminers. This information was found in the latest PTR (Public Test Realm) for the upcoming Classic season and has some very interesting changes to it. Notably, some of the Warlock and Shaman tank runes have seen some changes, and several new engravings have been found.

Of course, all of this has to be taken with a grain of salt. While these were found on the WoW Classic: Season of Discovery PTR, this information still has time to change before the official release of these servers next week.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery changes found in datamine

According to Wowhead, who datamined the following set of information from the Public Test Realm of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery, there are interesting changes have been made. While these changes could be final, there’s also a chance that these are previous adjustments that will not make it into the live game when this exciting mode begins.

While there are some nerfs going around, not everyone is getting weakened. For example, the Druid engraving/spell Wild Growth, Mage’s Rewind time, and Priests were buffed. Bolded portions of an entry indicate a new addition to that spell or effect on the WoW Classic: Season of Discovery servers.

Warlock, Rogue, and Shaman tanks also saw some minor adjustments. In particular, it came down to the amount of threat generated. Warriors saw a similar change, perhaps in the name of balance.

Druid

Engrave Gloves - Wild Growth: Heals all of target player's party members within 15 40 yards of target player for ( 14 34 / 100 * 7 *) over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration.

Heals all of target player's party members within 40 yards of target player for ( 34 / 100 * 7 *) over 7 sec. The amount healed is applied quickly at first, and slows down as Wild Growth reaches its full duration. Engrave Pants - Skull Bash: Charge to a target within 13 yards and bash the target's skull, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 2 sec. Shares a cooldown with Feral Charge.

Hunter

Engrave Chest - Lone Wolf: You deal 25% 15% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.

You deal 15% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet. Engrave Pants - Sniper Training: Your Shot abilities gain 30% 10% increased critical strike chance while you have not moved for the last 6 sec.

Mage

Rewind Time: Your current target with your Temporal Beacon instantly heals all damage taken over the last 5 seconds. Ineffective on targets that did not have a Temporal Beacon 5 seconds ago. (Cooldown changed from 1m to 30s)

Paladin

Beacon of Light: The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 60 40 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min. (Engrave Gloves - Beacon of Light)

The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all members of your party or raid within a 40 yard radius. Any heals you cast on party or raid members will also heal the Beacon for 100% of the amount healed. Only one target can be the Beacon of Light at a time. Lasts 1 min. (Engrave Gloves - Beacon of Light) Crusader Strike: An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana. (Cooldown changed from 4s to 6s)

An instant strike that causes 75% weapon damage and regenerates 2% of your maximum mana. (Cooldown changed from 4s to 6s) Divine Sacrifice: 30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. Divine Sacrifice cannot be used while you are under the effects of Blessing of Protection, Divine Shield, or Divine Protection, and prevents you from being targeted by those abilities while it is active. (Engrave Pants - Divine Sacrifice)

30% of all damage taken by party members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 sec. Damage which reduces the Paladin below 20% health will break the effect and grant the paladin 10% increased damage and healing done for 10 sec. (Engrave Pants - Divine Sacrifice) Engrave Chest - Seal of Martyrdom: Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to 3 nearby targets your target, but you lose health equal to 2% 10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 2% of all 10% of damage you take

Fills you with holy spirit for 30 sec, causing each of your melee attacks to deal 30% weapon damage to up to your target, but you lose health equal to 10% of the damage inflicted. While this seal is active, your party members within 40 yards each gain mana equal to 10% of damage you take Unleashing this Seal's energy will judge an enemy, instantly causing 70% weapon damage at the cost of health equal to 2% 10% of the damage inflicted.

10% of the damage inflicted. Engrave Gloves - Hand of Reckoning: Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you.

Taunts the target to attack you, but has no effect if the target is already attacking you. While you know this ability, the threat bonus from Righteous Fury is increased to 80% and Righteous Fury causes you to gain mana when healed by others equal to 25% of the amount healed. Additionally, while Righteous Fury is active, damage which takes you below 35% health is reduced by 20%. Righteous Fury will remain active until cancelled.

Priest

Circle of Healing: Heals all of target player's party members within 15 40 yards of target player for (* 51 / 100) to (* 57 / 100). 162 / 100) to (* 180 / 100). (Cost changed from 21.0% of base mana to 28.0% of base mana) (Engrave Gloves - Circle of Healing)

Heals all of target player's party members within 40 yards of target player for (* 162 / 100) to (* 180 / 100). (Cost changed from 21.0% of base mana to 28.0% of base mana) (Engrave Gloves - Circle of Healing) Engrave Chest - Strength of Soul: Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by 4 sec. In addition, targets of your Power Word: Shield will gain Rage from taking damage despite the damage being absorbed, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by your Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.

Rogue

Saber Slash: Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage, and cause the target to bleed for (Attack power * 5 / 100) damage every 2 sec for 12 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point.

Viciously slash an enemy for 130% weapon damage, and cause the target to bleed for (Attack power * 5 / 100) damage every 2 sec for 12 sec, stacking up to 3 times. Awards 1 combo point. Saber Slash bewnefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or modify Sinister Strike. (Cost changed from 55 energy to 45 energy)

Shaman

Ancestral Guidance: For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party members, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target. (Engrave Pants - Ancestral Guidance)

For the next 10 sec, 25% of your damage is converted to healing on up to 3 nearby party members, and 100% of your healing is converted to damage on your most recent Flame Shock target. (Engrave Pants - Ancestral Guidance) Engrave Chest - Healing Rain: Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player's party members within that area for (* 15 / 100) every second.

Selects the area 15 yards around target player, and heals all of target player's party members within that area for (* 15 / 100) every second. Engrave Chest - Shield Mastery: Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 4% 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.

Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value. Engrave Gloves - Molten Blast (formerly Molten Smash): Blast up to 0 enemies in a cone in front of you for (* 72 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) to (* 108 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast.

0 enemies in a cone in front of you for (* 72 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) to (* 108 / 100 + 5 / 100 * Attack power) Fire damage. This ability generates a high amount of threat. Flame Shock periodic damage has a 10% chance to reset the cooldown on Molten Blast. Engrave Pants - Shamanistic Rage: Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Your party members within 40 yards will also receive 10% of the mana you receive this way.

Reduces all damage you take by 20% and you regenerate mana every second for 15 sec. Mana regenerated per second is equal to 15% of your Attack Power, 10% of your spell power, or 6% of your healing power, whichever value is greatest. Engrave Pants - Way of Earth: While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 100% 50% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.

Warlock

Engrave Chest - Lake of Fire: Gain the Lake of Fire ability: Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals to affected enemies by 40% for 15 sec.

Rain of Fire also leaves a Lake of Fire on the ground that increases all Fire damage you deal and your Demon pet deals to affected enemies by 40% for 15 sec. Engrave Chest - Master Channeler: Gain the Master Channeler ability: Your Drain Life is no longer channeled, lasts 15 sec with a 15 sec cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage.

Your Drain Life is no longer channeled, lasts 15 sec with a 15 sec cooldown, costs 100% more mana, and heals you for 50% more each time it deals damage. Engrave Gloves: Metamorphosis: Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 100% 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities:

Transform into a Demon, increasing Armor by 500%, reducing the chance you will be critically hit by 6%, increasing your threat by 50%, increasing mana gained from Life Tap by 100%, transforming the functionality of some of your abilities, and granting some new abilities: Searing Pain: Now instant

Now instant Shadow Bolt: Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown.

Becomes Shadow Cleave, a Shadow melee attack that hits up to 3 nearby enemies, but has a 6 sec cooldown. Curse of Recklessness: Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains a 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee.

Now also taunts your target to attack you for 3 sec, but gains a 10 sec cooldown and range is reduced to melee. Demon Charge: Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat.

Charge an enemy and stun it for 1 sec. Cannot be used in combat. Demonic Howl: Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6s.

Forces all nearby enemies to focus attacks on you for 6s. Engrave Gloves - Shadow Bolt Volley: Gain the Shadow Bolt Volley ability: Your Shadow Bolt now strikes up to 5 targets within a chain distance of 10 yards, but for 20% reduced damage.

Warrior

Engrave Pants - Consumed by Rage: Enrages you and grants you a 25% 20% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage.

Enrages you and grants you a 20% melee damage bonus for 12 sec or up to a maximum of 12 swings after you exceed 80 Rage. Engrave Pants - Furious Thunder: Thunder Clap now increases the time between attacks by an additional 6%, and can be used in any stance, and deals 50% increased threat.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is the next major update to the Classic servers. It will feature a separate set of rules, fresh gameplay mechanics, and updates. These servers will open on November 30, 2023, and will run for approximately one year.