WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is the BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors?

The BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is a wide array of high-defense, high-strength items. There is a great deal of overlap in the gear between the tank and DPS specs for Warriors right now on the Classic-era servers. However, this will likely change as future phases drop for SoD, and some of this equipment could be incredibly challenging to get. You aren’t required to have the BiS gear before you dive into Blackfathom Deeps.

If you want it, though, we’ll give you a list of BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. If you see an item listed as a World Drop, then it can appear off of virtually any enemy. You can also keep an eye on the Auction House as another way to get those pieces.

BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When considering BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you want to consider stats like Strength and Stamina. Sometimes you’re going to see Agility or Spirit on some of this gear (eg: Brutal Helm), but that’s perfectly fine. As long as you have the important stat, the secondary stats aren’t so bad.

Many Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery may find themselves going Engineering or Blacksmithing, and that makes sense. There’s a lot of great gear you can make as a Blacksmith, especially when you consider the potential of the Void-touched Armaments you can now create.

Since there are some minor differences in BiS gear pre-raid for Warriors in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, I’ve broken it into two lists: Protection and DPS spec.

Here are some gear suggestions you should keep an eye out for as you progress closer and closer towards level 25, and want to start raiding in WoW CLassic Season of Discovery's Blackfathom Deeps raid.

Protection spec:

Head: Brutal Helm (Horde Quest) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) / Sparkmetal Coif (Morbent Fel, Alliance Duskwood Quest)

Brutal Helm (Horde Quest) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) / Sparkmetal Coif (Morbent Fel, Alliance Duskwood Quest) Neck: Sentinel’s/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored)

Sentinel’s/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored) Shoulders: Sparkleshell Mantle (World Drop) / Glimmering Mail Pauldrons (World Drop)

Sparkleshell Mantle (World Drop) / Glimmering Mail Pauldrons (World Drop) Cloak: Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines)

Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines) Chest: Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing) / Brutal Hauberk (Horde Class Quest) / Mutant Scale Breastplate (Wailing Caverns)

Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing) / Brutal Hauberk (Horde Class Quest) / Mutant Scale Breastplate (Wailing Caverns) Wrists: Yorgen Bracers (World Drop) Patterned Bronze Bracers (Blacksmithing)

Yorgen Bracers (World Drop) Patterned Bronze Bracers (Blacksmithing) Hands: Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (World Drop)

Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (World Drop) Waist: Cobrahn’s Grasp (Wailing Caverns) / Belt of the Stars (Alliance Look to the Stars quest in Duskwood) / Deftkin Belt (Horde Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale)

Cobrahn’s Grasp (Wailing Caverns) / Belt of the Stars (Alliance Look to the Stars quest in Duskwood) / Deftkin Belt (Horde Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale) Legs: Troll’s Bane Leggings (World Drop - Mitigation) / Glimmering Mail Legguards (World Drop - Threat)

Troll’s Bane Leggings (World Drop - Mitigation) / Glimmering Mail Legguards (World Drop - Threat) Feet: Feet of the Lynx (World Drop) / Draftsman Boots (Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle in Stonetalon Mountains)

Feet of the Lynx (World Drop) / Draftsman Boots (Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle in Stonetalon Mountains) Rings: Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep) / Protector’s/Legionaire’s Band (Warsong - Honored) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop)

Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep) / Protector’s/Legionaire’s Band (Warsong - Honored) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop) Trinkets: Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly)

Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly) One-Handed Weapons: Legionnaire’s Sword (Warsong - Revered) / Headsplitter (World Drop) / Bezel’s Basher (World Drop)

Legionnaire’s Sword (Warsong - Revered) / Headsplitter (World Drop) / Bezel’s Basher (World Drop) Two-Handed Weapons: Smite’s Mighty Hammer (Deadmines) / Dense Triangle Mace (World Drop)

Smite’s Mighty Hammer (Deadmines) / Dense Triangle Mace (World Drop) Shield: Commander’s Crest (Shadowfang Keep) / Shield of Thorsen (World Drop)

Commander’s Crest (Shadowfang Keep) / Shield of Thorsen (World Drop) Ranged Weapon: Ranger Bow (World Drop)

DPS spec:

Head: Brutal Helm (Horde Quest) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) / Sparkmetal Coif (Morbent Fel, Alliance Duskwood Quest)

Brutal Helm (Horde Quest) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) / Sparkmetal Coif (Morbent Fel, Alliance Duskwood Quest) Neck: Sentinel’s/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored)

Sentinel’s/Scout’s Medallion (Warsong - Honored) Shoulders: Sentry’s Shoulderguards of the Tiger (World Drop) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop) / Silvered Bronze Shoulders (Blacksmithing)

Sentry’s Shoulderguards of the Tiger (World Drop) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop) / Silvered Bronze Shoulders (Blacksmithing) Cloak: Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines) Level 25-appropriate cape with “Tiger” affix (World Drop)

Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines) Level 25-appropriate cape with “Tiger” affix (World Drop) Chest: Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing) / Mutant Scale Breastplate (Wailing Caverns)

Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing) / Mutant Scale Breastplate (Wailing Caverns) Wrists: Yorgen Bracers (World Drop) Patterned Bronze Bracers (Blacksmithing)

Yorgen Bracers (World Drop) Patterned Bronze Bracers (Blacksmithing) Hands: Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (World Drop)

Glimmering Mail Gauntlets (World Drop) Waist: Cobrahn’s Grasp (Wailing Caverns) Belt of the Stars (Alliance Look to the Stars quest in Duskwood) / Deftkin Belt (Horde Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale)

Cobrahn’s Grasp (Wailing Caverns) Belt of the Stars (Alliance Look to the Stars quest in Duskwood) / Deftkin Belt (Horde Je’neu of the Earthen Ring quest in Ashenvale) Legs: Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns) / Glimmering Mail Legguards (World Drop)

Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns) / Glimmering Mail Legguards (World Drop) Feet: Feet of the Lynx (World Drop) / Slayer’s Slippers (World Drop)

Feet of the Lynx (World Drop) / Slayer’s Slippers (World Drop) Rings: Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep) / Protector’s/Legionnaire's Band (Warsong - Honored) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop) / Tiger Band (Willix the Importer quest in Razorfen Kraul)

Silverlaine’s Family Seal (Shadowfang Keep) / Protector’s/Legionnaire's Band (Warsong - Honored) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop) / Tiger Band (Willix the Importer quest in Razorfen Kraul) Trinkets: Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly)

Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly) One-Handed Weapons: Bearded Boneaxe (World Drop) / Butcher’s Cleaver (Shadowfang Keep) / Cruel Barb (Deadmines) / Stinging Viper (Wailing Caverns)

Bearded Boneaxe (World Drop) / Butcher’s Cleaver (Shadowfang Keep) / Cruel Barb (Deadmines) / Stinging Viper (Wailing Caverns) Two-Handed Weapons: Bloodpike (World Drop) / Smite’s Mighty Hammer (Deadmines) / Slaghammer (Random Drop - Razorfen Kraul) / Pysan’s Old Greatsword (Random Drop - Razorfen Kraul)

We will update this as various phases trigger for WoW Classic Season of Discovery. If you’re interested in another great class, here is the best equipment you can pick up for a Mage on the Classic-era servers.