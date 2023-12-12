WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is BiS gear pre-raid for Mages

Mage is a powerful, high-dps class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. They also have access to healing powers in this phase of Classic content. While they may not be the most reliable healers yet, it won’t take much to get the right runes and gear together to get set for that role. However, if you want to play this ranged spellcaster at all, you need the right kind of gear: Intellect gear, in particular.

I’ll go over some fantastic BiS (Best in slot) gear for this class in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Regardless of what build you go, they more or less all use the same gear. You don’t want to waste slots on Spirit gear, even as a healer. Here are our picks for the best equipment for this spellcasting option.

BiS gear for Mages pre-Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

As a Mage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you must hit as hard as possible at all times. This means a combination of the correct Runes, Talents, and lots of gear that grants +Intellect. That’s one great thing about playing this class - building a Mage isn’t especially complex.

Thankfully, as a Horde player, you also have easier access to dungeons like Shadowfang Keep, which is filled with great +Intellect gear. Other than that, you also have the option of Tailoring, which has just as many great BiS pieces. You can also upgrade the Spidersilk Boots via a special quest chain in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

There are one or two notable exceptions when it comes to this build: Healers, for instance. If you want to heal as a mage, the gear is more or less the same. If a piece of gear is for Healers, I’ll note it in the list below:

Mage gear to pick up

Head: Shadow Goggles (Engineering)

Shadow Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Spectral Necklace - Intellect (World Drop)

Spectral Necklace - Intellect (World Drop) Shoulders: Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop)

Feline Mantle (Shadowfang Keep) / Magician’s Mantle (World Drop) Cloak: Resilient Cape (World Drop) / Soft Willow Cape (Horde quest Je’neu of the Earthen Ring in Ashenvale)

Resilient Cape (World Drop) / Soft Willow Cape (Horde quest Je’neu of the Earthen Ring in Ashenvale) Chest: Black Velvet Robes (World Drop) / Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring)

Black Velvet Robes (World Drop) / Robes of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) / Robes of Arcana (Tailoring) Wrist: Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Fingerbone Bracers (Drops from Forsaken Dark Stalker in Ashenvale - Alliance)

Mindthrust Bracers (World Drop) / Fingerbone Bracers (Drops from Forsaken Dark Stalker in Ashenvale - Alliance) Hands: Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring - Healer) / Phoenix Gloves (Tailoring) / Magefist Gloves (World Drop)

Truefaith Gloves (Tailoring - Healer) / Phoenix Gloves (Tailoring) / Magefist Gloves (World Drop) Waist: Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Belt of Arugal (Shadowfang Keep) Legs: Smoldering Pants (Difficult - Crimson Whelp drops in Wetlands) / Phoenix Pants (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Pants (World Drop)

Smoldering Pants (Difficult - Crimson Whelp drops in Wetlands) / Phoenix Pants (Tailoring) / Silver-thread Pants (World Drop) Feet: Silver-thread Boots (World Drop) / Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring)

Silver-thread Boots (World Drop) / Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring) Rings: Lorekeeper’s/Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Lavishly Jeweled Ring (Deadmines)

Lorekeeper’s/Advisor’s Ring (Warsong - Honored Reputation) / Lavishly Jeweled Ring (Deadmines) Trinkets: Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Perfection (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) Weapon: Emberstone Staff (Deadmines) / Crescent Staff (Horde quest Leaders of the Fang in Wailing Caverns) / Advisor’s Gnarled Staff (Healer - Warsong - Revered Reputation)

Emberstone Staff (Deadmines) / Crescent Staff (Horde quest Leaders of the Fang in Wailing Caverns) / Advisor’s Gnarled Staff (Healer - Warsong - Revered Reputation) Wand: Best DPS you can find

Tailoring is a great way to make gold in this season of content, and spellcasters are a big reason behind that. That, and of course, bigger bags. Mages in WoW Classic Season of Discovery could certainly do worse than some homemade gear.

If you want to deal with big-time DPS, one of the best classes to go to right now is Mage in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. They might be very mana-hungry, but they bring results. Here is how to unlock all of their Runes in the current content.