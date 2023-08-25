WoW Classic server downtime (August 25): Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed

Potentially due to hardcore server issues, WoW Classic is scheduled to undergo server downtime today, August 25, 2023. All servers will likely be affected, but thankfully, it won’t be down all day. While the post in the Battle.net app did not disclose the cause of the server downtime, it will hopefully solve some critical problems that Hardcore players are having at the launch of this highly-anticipated game mode.

While the server downtime for WoW Classic is set to be short, it’s worth pointing out that these maintenance cycles sometimes take longer. Here’s what you can expect.

How long will the WoW Classic server downtime last?

Friday is not a typical server downtime day for World of Warcraft or WoW Classic. However, the Hardcore servers went up yesterday, making it an obvious choice, potentially due to issues players are facing. The downtime will begin later this morning, August 25, 2023. You can expect a different time other than 7 AM PDT, depending on your location.

Maintenance start time for WoW

Americas: 8/25/2023, 7 AM PDT

8/25/2023, 7 AM PDT Europe: 8/25/2023, 2 PM GMT

8/25/2023, 2 PM GMT Korea: 8/25/2023, 11 PM KST

8/25/2023, 11 PM KST Taiwan: 8/25/2023, 11 PM TST

8/25/2023, 11 PM TST China: 8/25/2023, 11 PM CST

Fortunately, the scheduled maintenance is expected to be relatively short, with only an hour between downtime and uptime. While there is a possibility that the server downtime could be extended, there is no current information about it. Right now, these are the scheduled uptimes for the Classic servers.

Maintenance end time for WoW

Americas: 8/25/2023, 8 AM PDT

8/25/2023, 8 AM PDT Europe: 8/25/2023, 1 PM GMT

8/25/2023, 1 PM GMT Korea: 8/26/2023, 12 AM KST

8/26/2023, 12 AM KST Taiwan: 8/26/2023, 12 AM TST

8/26/2023, 12 AM TST China: 8/26/2023, 12 AM CST

This most recent downtime for World of Warcraft Classic comes hot on the heels of the update that added Hardcore servers to the game. It's unknown whether this is the server maintenance's reason, but many players reported lag spikes and other performance issues upon launch day.

Checking Realm Status to see if server downtime is still ongoing

If, for some reason, the game is down longer than expected, fans will be able to check the Realm Status via other methods. If you head to the official World of Warcraft status website, you can see the status of all servers in the game and whether they are available.

You can also check the BlizzardCS account on Twitter, which will update players about the status of any downtime that has been extended. While many of their tweets promote new content, they will inform players of major issues plaguing the game.

On August 24, 2023, the much-requested WoW Classic Hardcore servers were finally launched.