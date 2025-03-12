Healer-Tank Brann combo was "too effective" for WoW delves, says Blizzard

With WoW’s March 11, 2025, scheduled maintenance came a major series of nerfs for Tank Brann. For those not keeping up, Tank Brann is a form of Brann Bronzebeard, the NPC that players journey through Delves with. He can be DPS, Healer, or Tank, but according to Blizzard, the Tank form was simply too good, and thus, had to get nerfed into the ground. He faced a sizable stack of nerfs, including lowering his health and increasing the damage he takes.

Fans didn’t take this well, as one could expect. The replies leaned heavily towards “fun detected, fun removed”, with others upset that the only viable pick for Brann would now be the Healer form since DPS was already mediocre. Here’s what Blizzard had to say about this change.

Blizzard developers reveal the reason for Tank Brann nerf in WoW, say it was too good

Not too long after the Tank Brann nerfs hit WoW and fans made their feelings known, the developers made a statement on the Blizzard forums. Kaivax, a World of Warcraft community manager, made a post about the situation, discussing the adjustments made to Tank Brann.

Sorry Tank Brann, but I'm sticking to Healer - that's reliable at least (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

According to the Community Manager, the situation was that Healer Player+Tank Brann was simply too powerful. The result was that they nerfed Tank Brann. The team at Blizzard added the Tank spec to Brann in WoW to make sure that Healers can also easily enjoy Delves, but perhaps it skewed too far in the other direction:

“The issue in the first week of Season 2 was that healer + Tank Brann was too effective compared to every other combination of player role and Brann specialization.”

Unfortunately, I don’t see why it’s a bad thing to leave the Tank Brann the way it is. Reducing his effectiveness has the potential to make it much harder for Healers to play now, or at least, they will have to work much harder. Kaivax assured players that there was testing done to see if it will be enjoyable for Healers to do solo Delves with Tank Brann.

Blizzard will also hold further tests to fine-tune it, but we’ll have to see what the overall response is after a few days of Delves have taken place. As one might expect, most of the comments were fairly negative. Some even pointed out that there was no response about Brann’s AI, which leaves him standing in every AOE in every Delve.

Others suggested that Blizzard could have nerfed survivability or his DPS, but both are a bridge too far. Typically, I see at least some posts in favor of a change, but this one was mountains of negativity. We’ll just have to keep an eye on this and see if any further changes are made.

