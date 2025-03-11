WoW guild cheats to get World First Mythic Gallywix, evades ban and does it again

Last week, a WoW guild used an exploit to defeat Mythic Gallywix and claim World First. This guild, <RAoV Quality ReAssurance>, was banned for the cheat, but it didn’t appear to bother them in the least. Why is that? Because this week, they did the same thing, presumably using the same or a different exploit, once again claiming World First Mythic Gallywix. For those unaware, each time a new raid drops, the biggest and best guilds all compete to see who will get World First for kills.

It’s a tale as old as WoW, and controversies have crept up from time to time, but this World First Mythic Gallywix event might be the most fascinating one. It’s clear the guild wasn’t too impressed with being banned since they did it again in the same week! Considering that Week 2 doesn’t start until later today, it’s impressive but also a bit sad.

A WoW guild cheats twice to get World First Mythic Gallywix, banned both times

After being banned for clearing Mythic Gallywix and claiming World First using an exploit, <RAoV Quality ReAssurance> came back as <ecnarussAeR ytilauQ VoAR> and did it again. The European guild — on the Tarren Mill server — got banned a second time just as quickly, and their kill was removed from the Mythic Raid Hall of Fame.

Blizzard has quietly removed the guild both times, instead of announcing that there was a cheater (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s frankly kind of shocking to see a guild breaking the rules so flagrantly and doing the same thing within the same week. Could it have been done to highlight an exploit so that Blizzard would fix it? Sure, but considering they did it twice in one week, that seems pretty unlikely. It’s not like it’s hard to ban evade in World of Warcraft these days, so the odds are decent that this group may try a third time to steal Mythic Gallywix.

At the time of writing, three guilds have cleared 4 out of the 8 bosses for Mythic Liberation of Undermine: Liquid (US - Illidan), Echo (EU - Tarren Mill), and Method (EU - Twisting Nether). Other noteworthy guilds are pushing, but these are the top three. Trailing behind are Huoguo Hero (China), Instant Dollars (US - Malganis), and FatSharkYes (EU - Kazzak).

