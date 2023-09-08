WoW Dragonflight Dreamsurge Investigation Quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

In WoW, Dreamsurge is a regularly occurring phenomenon within patch 10.1.7 titled Fury Incarnate. This event takes place every 30 minutes within one of the four initial Dragonflight areas consisting of Waking Shores, Ohn'ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. What makes it even more intriguing is that the active zone rotates weekly. To kick off your Dreamsurge adventure, you must seek out Hamuul Runetotem in Valdrakken, where he initiates the breadcrumb quest titled Surging Dreams.

In this article, we will give you an overview of the Dreamsurge Investigation quest, how to complete it, and all the rewards you will unlock.

Guide to the Dreamsurge Investigation Quest in WoW

Dreamsurge Investigation Quest in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

The central theme of the Dreamsurge event in WoW revolves around the growth of a new World Tree. This phenomenon causes the energies of the Emerald Dream to manifest throughout the Dragon Isles. While the Dreamsurge event is active, all players in the zone receive a significant buff called Dreaming Winds, which grants them a valuable 25 percent experience boost.

Now, let's shift our focus to one of the essential quests associated with the Dreamsurge event: Dreamsurge Investigation. These weekly quests are character-specific, not account-wide, meaning each of your characters can reap the rewards. To embark on your Dreamsurge Investigation journey, follow these steps:

Initiating the Quest: Start by conversing with Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in Valdrakken, precisely at coordinates (50.80, 57.34). Here, you'll acquire the "Surging Dreams" quest, which serves as the first step toward Dreamsurge Investigation.

How to complete the quest?

Voting for buffs in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

With the quest in your journal, it's time to complete the Dreamsurge Investigation. This task comprises the following objectives:

Three World Quests: Complete three world quests within the Dreamsurge zone. The flexibility here allows you to choose your preferred quests, mixing and matching to your liking.

Vote for a Dreamsurge Effect: This step is the simplest of all. Return to Naralex and Hamuul Runetotem's location and speak to Naralex to cast your vote for one of the available buffs.

Rewards after completing the quest

Rewards you will unlock upon completing the event in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

Upon completing the Dreamsurge Investigation quest, you will be handsomely rewarded. You'll receive a Crate of Dreambound Armor, a quest reward from Dreamsurge Investigation. This crate contains a Veteran 1 gear token with an item level of 402, typically sold by Celestine of the Harvest, a worgen druid of Gilneas.

So, get ready to unlock the secrets of Dreamsurge Investigation and enhance your World of Warcraft experience with powerful gear upgrades.