WoW’s RWF (Race to World First) for Mythic Gallywix in the Liberation of Undermine guild has only gotten more ridiculous. We’ve covered a guild that used an exploit to clear Mythic Undermine, who managed to do this twice in one week. Despite being banned, that hasn’t stopped them. The guild came together again on a different server, according to Reddit, and had an 8/8 in the Mythic version of the raid. This means all eight bosses were cleared, though clearly with exploits and cheats yet again.

It’s such a ridiculous story, and one that doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. Instead of Tarren Mill, the guild responsible for the first three Mythic Gallywix kills in WoW shifted over to the Doomhammer server, and did it again.

WoW Mythic Gallywix cheaters strike again, claiming a third exploited kill in two weeks

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the guild responsible for the World First Mythic Gallywix kill in WoW struck again, on the Doomhammer server. Still known as <ecnarussAeR ytilauQ VoAR>, the guild has repeatedly beaten Mythic Gallywix using exploits. Even though Blizzard has removed them every time from the Liberation of Undermine Hall of Fame, some have joked it’s a Race to World Fourth.

This spread of kills looks more than a little suspicious (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Reddit)

Redditor ella posted a screenshot of one of the members of this guild, Badluckmax. A player with 1100 points in achievements, 547 Item Level, and only had kills in Mythic Liberation of Undermine and nowhere else. For those who don’t keep up with World of Warcraft, a 547 Item Level isn’t even high enough to do Looking for Raid — that requires at least a 606 Item Level.

It’s unfortunately unknown what the exploit is, or how they’re doing it, but the talk is that the players somehow have access to an Internal Spell, something only a GM at Blizzard would have access to, and they’re using it to one-shot everything. Many players in the community are entertained by the whole affair. While this is happening, the legitimate RWF continues, with Liquid recently defeating the One-Armed Bandit.

Comment byu/ella from discussion inwow Expand Post

This Mythic Gallywix RWF in WoW is also the subject of many jokes. Some saying that these raiders are playing the “Goblin way,” or that Blizzard has finally made Mythic raiding accessible to casuals. Others have stated their amusement that “Quality Assurance” is in the guild name.

This is due to Bobby Kotick firing over 800 QA testers for Blizzard back in 2020. It’s unknown how long this guild is going to continue to use this exploit to claim World First Mythic Gallywix in WoW, or how far Blizzard is going to have to go to deal with the problem once and for all. We’ll continue to cover this fascinating story as it develops.

