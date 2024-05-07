WoW Dragonflight server maintenance schedule today (May 7): Expected downtime, and more

Weekly server maintenance isn’t new in WoW, but this week’s update is for a major patch: Dark Heart (10.2.7). It brings with it the end of the Dragonflight expansion story quests, sets up the foundation for an incredible new way to play the game, and of course, plenty of new quests, cosmetics, and much more. Many fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mists of Pandaria Remix that’s coming in this patch cycle, but unfortunately, that isn’t arriving today.

That said, the rest of the content drops today, so there’s a lot to be excited about. Here’s how long you can expect the server maintenance to last for WoW this week for the Dark Heart update.

When will the WoW server be back up today?

The servers will be under extended maintenance, but it will be worth it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As is tradition, the WoW servers will be down starting at 7 am PT (10 am ET), for regular server maintenance. This isn’t unusual, but as this is a patch day, players are going to have to wait a little longer than normal. Instead of an hour or two, this is extended maintenance to ensure everything in the patch will function properly.

While the time for the WoW servers to come back up isn’t set in stone, Blizzard typically gives players an estimated time that could change depending on the developers' needs. Occasionally, this number will increase, making the wait even longer. As of this writing, the estimated time is 3 pm PT (6 pm ET).

Quite a few things are coming in this upcoming World of Warcraft patch. Troll and Draenei are getting their Heritage Armor, and players will be able to confront the mysterious Harbinger, who possesses a relic known only as the Dark Heart.

New armor sets are coming for Trolls and Draenei (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hunters are receiving some love in this patch when it comes to their pets. The Pet stable is being improved in several ways. More information about pets will be displayed, they can be renamed without certificates, and much more. In addition, new quests were added, and of course, there’s also the arrival of World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria coming to the servers soon.

That will debut on May 16, 2024, and bring with it WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, which will give players a chance to revisit the Pandaria expansion in a new way. There will be tons of new and remixed cosmetics to unlock throughout this gameplay experience.

The WoW servers are expected to be up around 3 pm PT (6 pm ET), though that can always change. Once the servers are back up, there will be no shortage of activities to take part in.