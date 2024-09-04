WoW The War Within: How to easily complete Weekly Story Quest, Archives The First Disc

WoW The War Within players may have noticed a new Weekly Story Quest, Archives The First Disc. Unlike last week, players have one choice, but it’s at least flexible in terms of how you approach the quest. Instead of being given four choices, you need to find 100 Titan Disc Fragments and bring them back to Dagran in the Vault of Memory. This one’s going to take a little grinding, depending on how you do it, but there’s certainly a definitive fastest way to get it wrapped up.

Just like last week’s Weekly Quest in WoW The War Within, Archives The First Disc still grants a Pinnacle Cache. This makes it worth doing. If you want to wrap this one up as fast as possible, here’s what you need to do.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

How to start and easily complete WoW The War Within’s Weekly Quest, Archives The First Disc

If you completed last week's weekly, you've got a new one waiting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Archives The First Disc in WoW The War Within is a weekly quest that can be picked up the week of September 3, 2024, until next Tuesday (September 10, 2024). If you didn’t complete last week’s Call of the Worldsoul from Faerin Lothar, you may have to do that instead. That was the case for me on my Mage. It’s entirely likely that this weekly quest will come back in some shape or form, perhaps renamed in future weeks, but that’s all speculation.

You can pick the quest from High Speaker Brinthe in the same place last week’s Weekly Quest began (/way #2339 46.2 49.0 High Speaker Brinthe) in the hub city of Dornogal. First, you’ll be tasked with meeting Brinthe at the Vault of Memory and speaking to Brinthe. You’ll be tasked with finding 100 Titan Disc Fragments scattered throughout Khaz Algar. The game keeps it nice and vague. You can find them from “creatures and treasures across Khaz Algar”.

You can find the Discs by defeating Rares and claiming treasures throughout Khaz Algar, but if you want to do it as fast as possible, clear dungeons. Dungeon bosses drop 15 Disc fragments per boss clear. This includes Follower Dungeons and Heroics, giving you plenty of options.

If you have the keys, you can pick up a solid amount of Disc Fragments from Bountiful Delves (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While you can just play through the game and defeat Rare Elites at your leisure, the fastest way to do this is to just grind out a handful of dungeons and secure your prize. That’s all there is to completing WoW The War Within’s Weekly Quest Archives The First Disc.

s a good thing they allow follower dungeons too, because not every player wants to tackle these with a group of fellow players. For players that wish to do this solo, it’s been reported that Delves - specifically Rank 3 Bountiful Delves - can grant Discs.

One player reported receiving 39 of them from a Rank 3 Bountiful Delve, which requires having a Restored Coffer Key first. We can confirm that at least one of the chests in this case drops Discs. We received 35 of them in a Tier 3 Bountiful Delve.

The reason we think dungeons are faster is that they are five-person affairs, and do not require extra keys that you have to grind out via RNG. Once you’ve gathered all 100 Disc Fragments, return to the Vault of Memory to claim your reward.

