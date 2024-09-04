All new Pets in WoW The War Within and how to get them

WoW The War Within hosts a vast assortment of new battle pets you can unlock. Many of these are incredibly simple to pick up, either costing a variety of currencies or simply going to find them in the world. Some even come from completing Delves, quests, or specific achievements. Some of these pets' locations may change in the future or may be available only for a limited time. We will note those where possible.

Whether you’re chasing down the Alchemy profession’s specific pet mount or looking for them out in the wild, there are tons of new Pets to look up and collect in WoW The War Within. If there are more that get discovered, we’ll update this accordingly.

All obtainable pets in WoW The War Within

Some of these pets take a mighty long time to get (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Quite a few pets in WoW The War Within can be purchased, if you have the right currency. If you’ve got a stock of Polished Pet Charms, e.g., from battle pet quests, you can pick up several of these. A few require high ranks in renown with the various factions, alongside their currency cost. These are, at least, always going to be around. Once you have the cost/requirement, you can easily pick them up.

All entries are Name, Location (City) if necessary, Cost/Coordinates/Enemy.

Vendor Pets

Bean: Pelefien, Kurth, Tyro Uwe, Kram’an, Yaggi (City of Threads) - Kej x2550

Pelefien, Kurth, Tyro Uwe, Kram’an, Yaggi (City of Threads) - Kej x2550 Brown Leafbug: Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50

Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50 Coppers the Kobold: Gnawbles (Ringing Deeps) - Loot Disturbed Earth for Odd Glob of Wax to trade for Firelight Ruby (Snuffling)

Gnawbles (Ringing Deeps) - Loot Disturbed Earth for Odd Glob of Wax to trade for Firelight Ruby (Snuffling) Fringe: Clutchmother Marn’tiq “Calmest” Gobbu, Tyro Uwe (City of Threads) - Kej x2250

Clutchmother Marn’tiq “Calmest” Gobbu, Tyro Uwe (City of Threads) - Kej x2250 Guacamole: Waxmonger Squick - Resonance Crystals x6400 (Renown 17 with Assembly of the Deeps)

Waxmonger Squick - Resonance Crystals x6400 (Renown 17 with Assembly of the Deeps) Itchbite: Lady Vinazian, Y’tekhi (City of Threads) - Kej x2250 (Renown 15 with The Severed Threads)

Lady Vinazian, Y’tekhi (City of Threads) - Kej x2250 (Renown 15 with The Severed Threads) Loamy: Auditor Balwurz (Dornogal) - Resonance Crystals x6500 (Renown 13 with Council of Dornogal)

Auditor Balwurz (Dornogal) - Resonance Crystals x6500 (Renown 13 with Council of Dornogal) Baleclaw: Ves’trak (City of Threads) - Kej x2250

Ves’trak (City of Threads) - Kej x2250 Sandstone Ramolith: Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Charmed Pet Charm x50

Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Charmed Pet Charm x50 Sir Shady Mrrgglton Junior: Sir Finley Mrrgglton (Unknown) - Undercoin x10000

Sir Finley Mrrgglton (Unknown) - Undercoin x10000 Skippy: Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50

Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50 Starkstripe Hopper: Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50

Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50 Tiberius: Auralia Steelstrike (Mereldar) - Resonance Crystals x6500 (Rank 15 with Hallowfall Arathi)

Auralia Steelstrike (Mereldar) - Resonance Crystals x6500 (Rank 15 with Hallowfall Arathi) Venomwing: Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50

Erani (Dornogal), Heissanik (Ringing Deeps), Kargand (Dornogal), Wheat (Ringing Deeps) - Polished Pet Charm x50 Wobbles: Scritchscratch (Ringing Deeps) - Loot Disturbed Earth for Odd Glob of Wax to trade for Firelight Ruby (Snuffling)

Some of these amazing pets in WoW The War Within come from treasure locations scattered throughout Khaz Algar. Some of them, like Lil Moss Rosy or the Sapphire Crab, also require mini puzzles to complete. However, all of them come from some kind of overworld treasure that you can find.

All entries are Name, Location (City) if necessary, Cost/Coordinates/Enemy.

New friends can be found in some unlikely places (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Treasure Pets

Blightbud: Blocked Intake (/way #2214 48.25 48.95 Blocked Intake) - Solve a puzzle.

Blocked Intake (/way #2214 48.25 48.95 Blocked Intake) - Solve a puzzle. Dalaran Sewer Turtle: (/way #2248 40.8 73.8 Dalaran Sewer Turtle) - Bring 5x Dornish Pike, x1 Fish and Chips, 1x Goldengill Trout and feed them to the turtle, then wait.

(/way #2248 40.8 73.8 Dalaran Sewer Turtle) - Bring 5x Dornish Pike, x1 Fish and Chips, 1x Goldengill Trout and feed them to the turtle, then wait. Faithful Dog: Dog Treasure (/way #2248 31.44 51.31) - Interact with Half-Buried Dog Bowl and then the dog - must have unlocked Pandaria Dog and Legion Dalaran dog to earn this one.

Dog Treasure (/way #2248 31.44 51.31) - Interact with Half-Buried Dog Bowl and then the dog - must have unlocked Pandaria Dog and Legion Dalaran dog to earn this one. Hallowed Glowfly: Hallowfall Sparkfly - Gain 25 Hallowfall Arathi Renown, purchase Sparkbug Jar, and collect Sparkbugs. Will eventually grant the pet.

Hallowfall Sparkfly - Gain 25 Hallowfall Arathi Renown, purchase Sparkbug Jar, and collect Sparkbugs. Will eventually grant the pet. Lil’ Moss Rosy: Mosswool Flower - Interact with Sheep at /way #2248 59.62 24.59 Lost Mosswool #1, /way #2248 59.10 27.06 Lost Mosswool #2, and /way #2248 59.72 28.69 Mosswool Flower), wait for flower to spawn.

Mosswool Flower - Interact with Sheep at /way #2248 59.62 24.59 Lost Mosswool #1, /way #2248 59.10 27.06 Lost Mosswool #2, and /way #2248 59.72 28.69 Mosswool Flower), wait for flower to spawn. Sapphire Crab: Lionel the Fish (40.61, 59.89 Isle of Dorn) - Interact with fish, then bring back Plump Crabs x5 from nearby and feed to Lionel. The chest is on the rock.

Lionel the Fish (40.61, 59.89 Isle of Dorn) - Interact with fish, then bring back Plump Crabs x5 from nearby and feed to Lionel. The chest is on the rock. Mind Slurp: Memory Cache (/way #2256 62.7 87.9 Memory Cache) - Look for Extractor Storage and defeat Corrupted Memory, then loot it. Open the nearby chest.

Memory Cache (/way #2256 62.7 87.9 Memory Cache) - Look for Extractor Storage and defeat Corrupted Memory, then loot it. Open the nearby chest. Nightfarm Growthling: Nightfarm Growthling - Buy Patrol Torch from Yorvas Flintstrike, and use it at the following locations: /way 64.1 31.5, /way 63 29.41, and /way 65.16 33.40.

Nightfarm Growthling - Buy Patrol Torch from Yorvas Flintstrike, and use it at the following locations: /way 64.1 31.5, /way 63 29.41, and /way 65.16 33.40. Oop’lajax: Scary Dark Chest (/way #2214 58.9 30.4 Scary Dark Chest) - Light the candle stubs to gain this pet.

Scary Dark Chest (/way #2214 58.9 30.4 Scary Dark Chest) - Light the candle stubs to gain this pet. Pillarnest Bonedrinker: Nest Egg - Found at /way #2255 50.6 48.1 Nest Egg

Nest Egg - Found at /way #2255 50.6 48.1 Nest Egg Spinner: Trapped Trove - found at /way #2213 67.38 74.43 Trapped Trove.

Trapped Trove - found at /way #2213 67.38 74.43 Trapped Trove. Shadowbog Hopper: Shadowrooted Vine Buy Darkroot Grippers gloves from Chef Dinaire, and use to pull Shadowrooted Vine at /way #2213 67.38 74.43 Trapped Trove.

Quest chains can also occasionally reward cute pets (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Occasionally, pets will be given as rewards for completing quests throughout WoW The War Within. Many of them are side quests, so you may have to venture off the beaten path to find them. However, they’re all fantastic pets and should be added to your collection. Here’s everything you need to know about finding them.

The format will be Name, Quest (Zone), and Any other important information.

Quest Pets

Cinderwold Sizzlestinger: Home is Where the Candle Is (Ringing Deeps) - Starts with Quest Dripsy Forgot Her Candle.

Home is Where the Candle Is (Ringing Deeps) - Starts with Quest Dripsy Forgot Her Candle. Fathom Incher: Return to the Sea (Hallowfall) - Starts with Gasping Fish item that drops off Kobyss Shadeshapers.

Return to the Sea (Hallowfall) - Starts with item that drops off Kobyss Shadeshapers. Rak-Ush Battleshell: Permanent Hire (Azj-Kahet) - Starts with quest Beautification Project.

Permanent Hire (Azj-Kahet) - Starts with quest Beautification Project. Slim: Gutter Work (Azj-Kahet) - Starts with quest Eggstraction (World Quest/Repeatables).

Gutter Work (Azj-Kahet) - Starts with quest Eggstraction (World Quest/Repeatables). Thunder: Tale of Tails (Hallowfall) - Comes from the Lamplighter events.

Tale of Tails (Hallowfall) - Comes from the Lamplighter events. Vanilla: Save Tomothy (Hallowfall) - Starts with quest Seeds of Evil.

Delves in WoW The War Within can also reward players with a variety of pets in WoW The War Within. Since these all come from specific Chest/Trunk rewards, this part of the list is pretty simple. Below are all the currently known Delve pets.

The format will be Name, Chest/Trunk name.

Delve Pets

Bouncer: Nerubian Delve’s Heavy Trunk

Nerubian Delve’s Heavy Trunk Chester: Delve’s Bountiful Coffer and Hidden Trove

Delve’s Bountiful Coffer and Hidden Trove Sneef: Kobold Delve’s Heavy Trunk

Kobold Delve’s Heavy Trunk Violet Sporbit: Fungarian Delve’s Heavy Trunk

Fungarian Delve’s Heavy Trunk Wriggle: Kobyss Delve’s Heavy Trunk

Sorry - the in-game model viewer doesn't show the hat. You have to unlock it to see that! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There is also an adorable pet that drops in WoW The War Within’s dungeons. Specifically, one of them. Bop the cowboy hat-wearing bee comes from Cinderbrew Meadery’s Goldie Baronbottom boss. However, you can also farm this in Follower Dungeons, if you don’t want to play with other players. You can also discover a pet from the Alchemy profession. Through Khaz Algar Thaumaturgy, you can unlock the Writhing Transmutagen.

Some achievements in WoW The War Within even reward players with some fantastic pets. We’ll inform you below on which of these pets come from which achievements. These are all searchable in-game, via the “Y” shortcut, so it’s easy to find what achievements need from you.

The format will be Name, Achievement, and Any extra notes.

Achievement Pets

Lil’ Bonechewer: Worm Theory

Worm Theory Ruby-Eyed Stagshell: - A Champion’s Tour: The War Within - Complete all World PVP quests in expansion five times.

- A Champion’s Tour: The War Within - Complete all World PVP quests in expansion five times. Waxwick: Khaz Algar Safari - Catch all wild battle pets on Khaz Algar.

Finally, there are some miscellaneous pets in WoW The War Within. These come from various promotions and limited-time events. It could also change in the future. Some of these come from the real-money store or limited-time collaboration events.

Promotional pets

Charismatic Courier: In-game shop

In-game shop Claudius: Trading Post (September 2024)

Trading Post (September 2024) Gummi: Promotion (Likely Trolli x World of Warcraft promotion)

Promotion (Likely Trolli x World of Warcraft promotion) Parrlok: Promotion (Stream 15 minutes of World of Warcraft for a friend on Discord between Aug 23, 2024 and September 8, 2024)

Promotion (Stream 15 minutes of World of Warcraft for a friend on Discord between Aug 23, 2024 and September 8, 2024) Lil’ Flameo: Promotion (Steelseries x World of Warcraft promotion)

There are a few other pets out in the world that are known, but their sources have not been confirmed or located. When we find them, we’ll make sure to come back and edit them accordingly.

